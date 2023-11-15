Summary Google is completely shutting down its magazine service, meaning you won't be able to access your digital magazines through the Google News app or website starting December 18.

You have until that date to export your magazines or claim a refund for interactive contents. Miss the deadline and they'll be gone for good.

The fallout from this move is uncertain, with smaller publications potentially struggling to find a new digital home for their content and losing out on readership.

In 2020, Google pulled the plug on its print-replica magazine service—you know, that thing you probably forgot existed. If you didn't notice, no worries; it's not like the magazine section was hanging out in the Play Store for a year anyway. Even though die-hard subscribers could still cozy up with their old issues on the Google News app, purchasing new subscriptions was no longer possible. And now, Google News is wiping out the last bits of magazine support in the app, just in case you are still clinging to those digital magazines you've hoarded in your library.

Google announced via a support page that it is completely pulling the plug on its magazine service, which means you'll no longer be able to access your collection through the Google News app or website starting December 18. So, if you're a magazine aficionado who relies on Google News for access, you might want to start looking for alternative ways to get your literary fix.

To preserve your digital magazine stash, Google is allowing you to export and save your previously purchased issues. However, some magazines might contain interactive elements that can't be saved. In that case, Google is offering a refund for the interactive contents. So, before the deadline hits, make sure you export your magazines or claim your refund.

December 18 is the deadline to export your magazines. Miss the boat, and they're gone for good. Google will email you with a link to download or, if you're eligible for a refund, a special link to get your money back.

The fallout from this move is unclear, as Google keeps its user stats close to the chest, as usual. This change highlights the precarious nature of our digital world. That said, most publications have their own websites and apps where you can continue to enjoy their content.

Google and Apple are the big dogs in the digital news landscape, and when they wag their tails, smaller publications feel the tremors. This shift from Google's magazine service could leave some of them scrambling to find a new home for their digital content, especially those that haven't invested in their own online presence. For publications that already struggle financially, the latest change might seriously mess with how many eyeballs land on their content.

Google News and its magazine offerings have been through the wringer over the years. It kicked off in 2012 as its own app named Google Play Magazines, then got mixed into Google Play Newsstand in 2013. However, in 2018, Play Newsstand was discontinued, and magazines were unceremoniously dumped onto Google News. Apparently, all this shuffling around wasn't enough to save Google's magazine venture, as it eventually met with its demise.