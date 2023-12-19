Google News is the go-to source for millions to stay up-to-date with the latest happenings worldwide. Over the years, Google added useful features to personalize your Google News experience. You can check the full coverage of an interesting story, customize the reading view on mobile, save stories to check them later, and hide publications from appearing on your feed.

Google gives you control over how your News feed looks. You can follow your favorite publications and prioritize their reporting over the others. If a publication shows bias or has incorrect reporting, hide it from popping up in Google News. You can hide sources on Google News web and the company's mobile apps on iPhone and top budget Android phones.

Hide sources on Google News web

Do you start your morning with Google News on the desktop? Use the steps below to hide bogus sources.

Visit Google News on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Click the three-dot menu beside a story. Select Hide all stories from a publication.

Repeat the steps for the other sources you want to hide in Google News. Then, select Refresh at the top to check your updated Google News feed without posts from hidden publications.

Hide sources in Google News mobile

If you prefer Google News on mobile, go through the steps below to hide sources on it.

Google News uses a similar user interface on Android and iPhone. We show screenshots from Google News for Android. These steps also work for Google News for iPhone.

Launch Google News on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu beside a news post and tap Hide all stories from a source. Repeat the same for all the publications you want to hide. Close

Google News removes the news story from the publication. Unlike the web version, you don't need to refresh or restart the mobile app.

Follow sources on Google News

When you follow your preferred publications, you can check their daily updates in Sources. You'll also see more of their stories in your news feed.

How to use Google News web to follow sources

Visit Google News on the web. Search for a topic, location, or source at the top. Click the Follow button beside a source, and you are good to go. Search for other sources and click the star icon. Go to the Following tab from the top. Scroll down to Sources. Click the three-dot menu beside a source to move it toward the top or bottom to manage priority.

How to use your mobile device to follow sources

Open Google News and go to the Following tab. Tap the magnifier glass in the upper-left corner and search for a source. Close Tap the star icon beside a source in search results. Open Library and tap the three-dot menu below sources to manage them. Close

You'll find the same options as the web version to prioritize sources on Google News.

Unhide sources in Google News

Did you have a change of heart about a publication and want to see its stories on your Google News feed? You can unhide sources on Google News web and mobile.

How to unhide sources on Google News web

Visit Google News on the web and click the Settings gear in the upper-right corner. Open Settings. Select Manage beside Hidden sources. Click the – icon beside a source. Refresh your Google News feed and check stories.

How to unhide sources on mobile

Launch Google News on mobile and tap your account picture in the upper-right corner. Select News settings. Tap Sources and topics that you see less of. Tap – beside a source to unhide it. Close

Customize your Google News feed

Apart from managing sources, you can also customize the kind of coverage you want to see on Google News.

Launch Google News and tap the three-dot menu beside a story. Tap More stories like this or fewer stories like this. Repeat the same for a few days on several news posts, and Google News displays relevant articles only. Close

Read news from trusted sources only

If you use Google News on mobile, check out widgets, tweak notifications, change the region of interest, and tweak other settings to create an ideal reading setup. Check our guide for the top Google News tips to get the most out of your news feed.

You can also use Google Discover to check the trendy stories related to your interests. The search giant relies on several factors to show news recommendations in the Discover menu, so add interests to get relevant news stories in Google Discover.