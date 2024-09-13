Key Takeaways The Google News app for Android could soon update its navigation bar by reducing tabs from four to three.

This comes at the expense of the For you and Headlines tabs, which might reside within a new Home tab.

But since the new Home tab is in the early stages of development, it's not expected to reach the app anytime soon.

Getting your daily dose of news on various topics is far easier today than it was a decade or two ago. Thanks to apps like Google News, you can get news stories from handpicked sources instantly delivered to your device, with the added convenience of Android's home screen widgets. The app usually doesn't see too many visual changes, with the last major update being the addition of Material You widgets over a year ago. But it looks like the Google News app is preparing a relatively big upgrade, one that removes and rearranges some of the items in the navigation bar.

Currently, the Google News app's navigation bar contains options like For you, Headlines, Following, and Newsstand. However, according to Android Authority, who dug through the Google News app version 5.115.0.670880469, it could lose one of these options, bringing the number of tabs down to just three.

A closer look at the old and the revised navigation bar reveals that the For you and Headlines tabs have made way for a new Home tab. While the Following and Newsstand options remain in the updated design, the Home tab is not ready for primetime just yet as Android Authority found.

Don't expect to see this change anytime soon

Current Google News navigation bar vs the under-development version

While the reduction in the navigation bar's tabs is a big change, it's apparent that the feature is not ready yet. Upon closer inspection of the screenshot on the right, you'll notice that both the articles in the Home tab have a significantly older date. This suggests that Google still has work to do before widely rolling out this updated design.

Given that the Home tab isn't fully functional right now, it's unclear what its contents will look like. The natural assumption is that the app will combine the contents of the existing For you and Headlines tabs. However, both tabs serve a different purpose. The For you tab provides a personalized collection of news items, whereas the Headlines tab offers a general rundown of the big news stories for a broader understanding of current events.

Like always, it's worth remembering that the uncovering of a hidden feature doesn't automatically mean it will make it to the app. But if Google goes ahead with this change, it will be interesting to see how the app will deal with the consolidation of its two primary tabs.