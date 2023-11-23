Google Alerts is a neat online tool from the search giant to monitor relevant content on the web. Whether you want to follow a specific keyword, sports team, political party, competitors, or your favorite company, set up Google News alerts and receive notifications and emails on your top budget Android phone.

Although Google Alerts is roughly a two-decade-old service, it's still relevant today and can replace an outdated RSS app on your phone or desktop.

Why should you use Google News alerts?

Along with tracking your personal interests, you can use Google Alerts for your small business. Here are the top advantages of setting up and using Google Alerts.

Monitor your personal or business brand

Google Alerts is an excellent tool for tracking online chatter about your business. Bad word of mouth can affect your brand in one way or another. If negative comments or reactions about your personal or business brand appear in the news, you can receive alerts and respond to them quickly.

If someone spreads positive words about your business, you can reach out to them and show appreciation.

Competitor analysis

You can monitor your competitor's online presence and activities and get marketing and promotion ideas from them.

Track your favorite industry like a pro

It's important to track the industry news and the latest happenings to stay competitive and offer services in a cut-throat world. Make sure to set up Google Alerts for relevant things that are critical to your business.

If you manage a website, keep track of your website mentions on other publications and platforms and ask them to link back to the original source. You can build backlinks for your website that are important SEO.

Google Alerts doesn't track personal profiles across social media apps. It only fetches data available on the web. Social media monitoring for a specific keyword is limited.

How to create Google Alerts

Now that you know the importance of setting up Google Alerts, let's check it in action. You don't need a Google account or a Gmail address to sign up for Google Alerts.

Go to Google Alerts on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Google Alerts automatically fetches your Gmail email address to send notifications. Click the search box at the top and type a term you want to track. You can add a sports team, sports league, your brand, competitor, industry-related keywords, and more. Google Alerts displays alert previews with relevant search results. Select Create Alert, and you are set to receive alerts for the added term.

How to customize your Google Alert

When you set up a Google Alert, the tool offers several options to customize frequency, sources, and more. Here are the customization options for your Google Alert.

When you search for any term in Google Alerts, expand the Show options menu.

How often: The default frequency is set at once per day. You can set it to receive alerts in real time or once per week.

The default frequency is set at once per day. You can set it to receive alerts in real time or once per week. Sources: Google Alerts automatically sources all types of content and sends alerts. You can tweak it to receive specific content from specific sources.

Google Alerts automatically sources all types of content and sends alerts. You can tweak it to receive specific content from specific sources. Language: By default, it's set to find content in the English language. You can set another language.

By default, it's set to find content in the English language. You can set another language. Region: You can customize Google Alerts to get content from a selected region. The option can come in handy when you want to source news from a particular country.

You can customize Google Alerts to get content from a selected region. The option can come in handy when you want to source news from a particular country. How many: Lets you filter out content and receive the best results on a selected keyword or term.

Lets you filter out content and receive the best results on a selected keyword or term. Deliver to: Select your primary Google account to receive alerts.

When you are satisfied with the tweaks, select Create Alert.

How to edit a Google Alert

Follow the steps below if you want to edit your Google Alert.

Go to Google Alerts and check your current alerts list. Click the pencil icon beside an alert. Check the customization options discussed above and click Update alert.

How to delete a Google Alert

If you no longer need to track a keyword or term, delete it from Google Alerts.

Navigate to Google Alerts on the web. Click the trash icon beside an alert to remove it.

When you create Google Alerts for dozens of terms, your Gmail inbox may fill up in a few months. Not all alerts are necessary for your business. Evaluate the necessary notifications and take action accordingly. You can also save important alerts to refer to them later. Make sure to use labels in Gmail to organize your emails like a pro.