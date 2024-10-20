Google's had a rough October, but things are looking up for the company this week. Android 15 is here, bringing small but appreciated improvements to the Android experience; the Pixel 9 series has been selling better than previous generations; and a federal judge has paused Play Store changes mandated in the wake of the Epic v. Google suit. Google's also shaking up its voice assistant teams, and I think it could be for the better.

Welcome to Compiler Hi, I'm Taylor. As Google Editor at AP, I read and write about Google and Android week-in and week-out, and in this column, I round up the week's biggest Google developments and talk about what those developments mean and why they matter. Here's the Google news you need to understand this week.

Android 15 delivers some low-key improvements to Pixels

The wait for Android 15 was longer than we expected, and it felt still longer than it actually was — the Pixel 9 series launched with last year's Android 14, an unusual development that had us especially eager to get our hands on the update.

It's finally here: Android 15 started rolling out to Pixel devices on October 15. There aren't really any big-ticket new features at the level of, say, Android 12's Material You dynamic themes; Android 15's most heavy-hitting user feature is something called private space, which is a semi-hidden space to stash apps and data that you want to be extra sure stays private in case your device makes it into the wrong hands. Taken with some other small tweaks like the option to archive apps right from your home screen and the ability to save app pairs on large-screen devices, that helps Android 15 make your Android experience more complete, but it doesn't necessarily feel different from Android 14.

Google's pointed out that Android gets new features more often than it once did since adopting a quarterly update cadence. To its point, Android 15 QPR1 is shaping up to be at least as consequential as Android 15 itself, with new features like charging optimization and lock screen widgets on tablets.

Google has a hit on its hands with the Pixel 9 series

Pixel phones get an outsize amount of attention in tech media, but they actually don't sell especially well. Pixel phones accounted for about three percent of smartphone sales in North America in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to Apple's 23 percent and Samsung's 16 percent.

Things are apparently looking up for Google in the wake of the Pixel 9 series launch: Counterpoint Research has reported that the third quarter (July, August, and September) of 2024 was Google's best yet in terms of smartphone units sold. Counterpoint didn't share specifics, so we don't actually know how many units were moved, but setting a record can't be a bad sign.

Epic v. Google remedies on pause

Epic sued Google over its Play Store policies in 2020. Earlier this month, a ruling in the case included a lot of what Epic was asking for: Judge James Donato ruled that, among other conessions, Google had to distribute third-party app stores through the Play Store, and that Google couldn't force developers to use Google's Play Billing infrastructure that gives Google a hefty cut of in-app sales. At the time, Google said it planned to appeal, and asked the court to stay the changes until that appeal process was complete.

In the wake of that ruling, Xbox president Sarah Bond announced on X that, because digital purchases in Android apps would no longer necessarily incur a fee to Google, the Xbox Android app would allow users to purchase Xbox games beginning in November. (You can currently download games to your Xbox console from the Xbox mobile app, but you have to complete the purchase on the console itself.)

Late in the week, though, Judge Donato granted Google its stay on the most significant parts of the ruling, conceding that the three-week period he'd originally given Google to make sweeping changes to Play Store policy wasn't enough time to make the ordered alterations safely. There's no new firm deadline set, so it seems like Bond's Xbox app announcement may have been premature.

Google's shuffling its voice assistant teams

Google is making changes to its Assistant and Gemini teams. On Thursday, CEO Sunday Pichai announced some internal restructuring: the Gemini app team will be joining DeepMind, Google's artificial intelligence research branch, and the Assistant teams are being folded into Google's Platforms & Devices division.

The change has some interesting implications. It seems to say that the legacy Google Assistant won't be deprecated in favor of the newer Gemini any time soon. Rather, Google merging Assistant's workforce with Platforms & Devices lets those employees "sit closer to the product surfaces they’re building for." Pichai also writes that the shift will "bring our AI-powered home initiatives into one team and focus on improving user experience."

To me, that reads like good news. Google's smart speakers and displays have felt neglected for years, and folding the people who shape the Assistant experience into the team that develops and manages products like Nest Audio feels like a good step toward revitalizing those devices.