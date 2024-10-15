Today is a big day for Pixel owners as Android 15 has finally started rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer devices. And while some have been disgruntled with the delayed release, others have pointed out that a longer wait could be a good thing, bringing a more reliable OS update with fewer bugs when compared to previous releases. Now, in addition to stand-out features like enhanced call screening and temperature sensing, Google also delivers nice perks like adaptive vibration and its new Audio Magic Eraser.

Furthermore, there's also a new Weather app, which will be handy for those that live in an area that gets frequent rain or if you're someone that travels a lot on foot or makes use of public transportation. And while knowing that bad weather is coming can sometimes be enough, having more details about the situation can mean the difference between getting caught in a light shower or being subjected to a heavy downpour. The new revamped Google Weather experience will be available starting today for Pixel 6 and newer devices, along with the Pixel Tablet.

A better way to check the weather

Now, when it comes to the differences, perhaps the first thing that users will notice is that a weather map is now incorporated into the app, providing a new visual way to experience the current and upcoming weather. This is a great tool because it allows users the ability to see the weather on a map at a quick glance, and also get data like how bad it will be with easy to understand color gradients that show the level of intensity.

This is handy because you can visually see when the rain will cover a certain area and for how long. And what's most important is that it can be extremely accurate and a real game changer if you're trying to stay dry during your commute. If you're hoping to see other data like wind, air quality, and temperature on this new map, then you're going to be a bit disappointed, as the current iteration of this only includes precipitation.

Of course, something is better than nothing here, and we can only hope that Google will add even more to these maps in a future update. For those that don't have time to really deep dive into the weather for the day, there's a new weather insights panel that utilizes AI in order to provide quick tidbits about the weather, which makes it more easily consumable. A quick one-liner that really encapsulates the weather, which should give you a better idea of what to expect.

On top of the above, the new update also brings details about upcoming changes to pollen index levels and pollen types to look out for before you step out of your home. This can be a big deal for those that suffer from allergies and can really change the way you prepare for your day. Again, this update is rolling out to older Pixel devices and the Pixel Tablet. Sadly, if you were hoping to see the return of the Google Weather frog, that doesn't seem to be happening, as the amphibian is still MIA.