It has been a while since the Pixel 7 series launched, bringing with it a bunch of wallpapers exclusive to the new phones. If you’re looking for a visual change on your Pixel 7, or any other Android phone for that matter, Google is adding three new images to its wallpaper collection, as a part of its Native American Heritage Month celebrations.

Google’s Pixel wallpapers for November are beautiful artworks in earthy tones by mixed French-First Nations artist Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa Jewell, a.k.a. Morningstar. She says her work emphasizes the importance of community, joy, and protection. Explaining the influence of nature’s creations on her work, Morningstar says:

“I feel so inspired by the land, and often use pieces of our natural world in my work—like plants, animals, the sun and moon, the water, fire—and like to illustrate how our relationship with everything around us is so complex and intricate.”

She hopes her art reminds people to heal and rejuvenate the land we live in, because spiritually, “it is an important part of being human.” The ethos of her message reverberates in her creations, with heavy use of natural subjects like birds and bees, while the warm shades of brown and green could help your Pixel stand apart.

You can download the wallpapers below, or from the Made By Google Twitter. They are also available on Pixel 3 and newer Pixel phones under the Wallpaper & style settings.

3 Images