Most will never know the frustration of having to dismiss the same notifications from multiple Android devices. Thankfully, with the introduction of Android 15, users were given the ability to dismiss these types of notifications across all devices, so long as each device was using the same account and also connected to Wi-Fi.

For the most part, this works pretty well, but there was always a way that Google could take this even further. Luckily, it looks like things could be heading in that direction. And while it's not quite all there yet, the company is now working on dropping the Wi-Fi requirement, allowing devices to utilize mobile networks for this feature as well.

A necessary evolution of this feature

Source: Android Authority

And while this feature isn't quite available yet, we're getting an early look thanks to the folks at Android Authority. With the latest update to the Device Connectivity Service, there's code that shows the ability to use mobile networks in order to sync notifications.

This feature will make things more seamless and can synchronize devices when they aren't connected to Wi-Fi networks. While this is exciting news, the sad part is that there's no telling when this feature will arrive since it was discovered in code.

For the most part, we could be looking at quite some time before it makes its formal debut, since it looks to be in the early stages of development. Although most are still focused on getting the most out of Android 15, Google is already hard at work on the next update.

The brand plans to make some changes with its Android release starting next year, with Android 16 set to make its debut in the first half of 2025. This is quite different from past releases, when Google typically released its update to coincide with its Pixel devices that debuted in the fall.

For the most part, the upcoming year will be an interesting one for Android users, especially Pixel owners. Google is looking to make a substantial push when it comes to software, and we could see its most polished work to date with Android 16.