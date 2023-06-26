Find My Device is Google’s answer to Apple’s Find My network, making it easy to spot where you left your phone behind, complete with the option to remotely erase it. The service is supposed to get some big upgrades, with Google working on the option to find devices even when they’re offline, but first, the app is in for a small facelift. Find My Device is getting a new icon that’s right in line with the colorful rest of the Google apps.

The new icon shows up in a notification you get on your phone when you or someone else looks for a missing device, as Mishaal Rahman shares with us via a tip he received from Google News Telegram channel founder Nail Sadykov. The findings are corroborated by 9to5Google. The new logo is a circle flanged by two fan-like shapes, appearing in the colors of the Google logo. It replaces the phone-centric green logo of old, which shows a handset in a pin.

It’s likely that the branding tweak was made for two reasons: For one, the new logo isn’t explicitly tied to phones anymore, which the service itself also isn’t. For another, the redesigned icon is much more in line with the rest of the Google apps, making it clearer that the service belongs to Google. The rebranding makes sense when you consider that Google is making it more powerful, allowing you to find more device types and even devices that are offline in the future.

Find My Device's current logo

Speaking of the aforementioned notification that has the new icon attached, it appears that it’s another addition to Find My Device. When you or someone else looks for a device associated with your Google account, you will now be notified about this action on your phone and via email. In the past, this was only the case for the device that was specifically searched for. Tapping the "Learn more" link in the email or the Android notification opens a Google support page explaining how Find My Device works and how you can make sure you can find your handset in the event it's lost.

Thanks: Mishaal Rahman