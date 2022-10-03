Google announced the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in late September. At $30, the streaming stick makes the right set of compromises to reach a lower price point. But if that's still over your budget or if you think the price is on the higher side, Google is addressing that complaint...at least temporarily. The big G has discounted the 1080p Chromecast by $10 just a week after its official launch, dropping the price of one of the best streaming devices to only $20.

The Chromecast HD is a no-brainer at its discounted price, especially if you have an old TV in your house. It offers the same features as its 4K sibling, including a robust TV interface and voice remote with dedicated buttons for YouTube and Netflix. You miss Dolby Vision support, but the dongle will probably be used with older TVs, so it should not matter much. There's HDR10 and HDR10+ compatibility, though. The stick supports AV1 hardware decoding, leading to substantial bandwidth savings when streaming video.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 ($10 off)

See at Google Store

If you have a 4K TV, you can currently grab the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) with a $10 discount as well. The 4K stick retails for $50, but Google Store has discounted it by $10 to $40. This is the same price that the big G had discounted the streaming stick to during Black Friday 2021.

On top of the $10 off, you get 3 months of HBO Max ad-free plan as a part of your purchase. That's an additional savings of $45 if you are not an HBO Max subscriber already.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV (4K) for $40 ($10 off)

See at Google Store

The deals are unlikely to last long, so if you have been eyeing a Chromecast—either the HD or 4K version, now is the time to get it.