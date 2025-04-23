Summary Google Play's help page hints at a new, opt-in "Automatic, balance-based purchase" feature that would allow developers to automatically charge users when their in-app currency or item balance drops below a set threshold.

This feature aims to provide convenience by preventing interruptions and the need for frequent manual purchases, with users able to set minimum balances and recharge amounts, and having the ability to cancel at any time.

While Google would manage the payments, the implementation of this feature rests with individual app developers, and an official announcement from Google is still pending, possibly at the upcoming Google I/O event.

A recent update spotted on the Google Play Help page suggests that Google could soon give developers the option to automatically charge your default payment method when your in-app currency balance drops below a ceratin threshold.

Before you rage, the new 'Automatic, balance-based purchase' feature is completely opt-in, so you don't really have to worry about apps charging you without your permission. Plus, Google hasn't formally announced the feature just yet, so we're sure that it'll have more details to share regarding safeguards in place — potentially at Google I/O.