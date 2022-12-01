While we patiently await the arrival of the next Feature Drop — the first one that'll launch following the Pixel 7 launch — Google isn't taking the rest of the year off. Whether you're rocking an Android phone, a Chromecast, or your Pixel Watch just showed up in the mail, Google's ready to deliver the goods. The company has all-new tools in store for all of your devices, starting with some holiday-themed customization for your photos and emoji.

Google's holiday-themed treats

December is just kicking off, so let's start with those themed updates first. Google Photos is getting some seasonal collage upgrades for its editor, featuring ready-made designs you won't find anywhere else. These are totally new styles for Photos, perfect as we rapidly approach Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. Whatever you celebrate, these collages are ready to go for your Instagram feed. They should be available in Photos shortly, so keep an eye on the app for some holiday-appropriate tools.

2 Images

Close

And of course, no feature drop would be complete without some additions to Emoji Kitchen. New mashups are coming to Gboard, just in time for some winter snowstorms. Google's example combines a snowman and a wolf to create a dapper-looking beast, but we can't wait to find out what other secrets are included this time around.

Casting, streaming, and more

Of course, the holidays can be exhausting. If you're looking for some alone time, Google has you covered with a ton of media-focused features. A new search widget for YouTube lets you find hours-long video essays right from your homescreen, the perfect excuse to avoid family game night. Meanwhile, if you happen to have the house to yourself, stream any of your favorite Christmas classics with a new cast option in the Google TV app.

2 Images

Close

It's not just about finding and streaming your favorite movies and shows, though. Reading mode for Android is a new accessibility feature that should improve the experience of enjoying books or long-form articles on the go, particularly for anyone with reduced vision or dyslexia. Google's new tool lets you customize every aspect of the reading experience, including font and text size, contrast, and more. It's also a great-looking way to finally get through everything you've saved to Pocket over the last twelve months before 2023 rolls around.

2 Images

Close

And when it's time to head home from your holiday parties, you can virtually toss your designated driver the keys (and yes, this is my best attempt at a segue). Google is adding support for sharing supported digital car keys across Pixels and iPhones, with more phones running Android 12 and later coming soon.

Wear OS upgrades

Finally, Google is bringing a slew of updates to Wear OS. With the Pixel Watch now on the market — and, presumably, a bunch of new owners arriving with the holidays — it's the perfect time to freshen up wearables. Two new tiles are coming to Wear OS, listing your favorite contacts or showcasing sunrise and sunset times without opening an app. This time of year, the latter is particularly important, especially if you're trying to make it outside during that short window of daylight.

2 Images

Close

Meanwhile, Google Keep's wrist-friendly redesign is finally official, a few months after we got our first glimpse. With a Material You-inspired design, Keep looks much more modern than its previous iteration, with an improved focus on colors, background, and more. Assistant for Wear OS is also getting some new tools, with an Adidas-branded partnership for quickly starting and tracking runs just with your voice. No more tapping away before you kick off a run — simply speak a few words and get to jogging off those cookies.