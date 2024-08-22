Key Takeaways The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro offer new data transfer features for an easier setup process.

Users can now transfer data at any time and enjoy an Express setup option for faster activation.

The transfer process also offers new connectivity options, along with better data migration.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are now available, and although we're not getting a new version of Android with this release, that doesn't mean that some software improvements haven't been made that coincide with the launch of Google's latest phones. While it might not be the most exciting portion of Android, the setup process is still one that every new Pixel 9 owner will have to get through, and although you may not notice it, there have been some critical changes made that can make life a lot easier, especially if you're transferring data from an old phone.

Pixel 9 ushers in a new way to transfer data

Source: Paul Dunlop

The news comes directly from Paul Dunlop, who is the Product Manager for Onboarding and Switching on Android. Dunlop shared the news through social media network X of the new Setup and Data Transfer menu that will be available on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. We got an early look at this menu a couple of days ago, as it was spotted on some of the units that were being used at the Made by Google event that took place last week.

Dunlop goes a bit more in-depth here, sharing some key new details about the transfer menu, stating that this is the "biggest release ever, with so many new features, improvements and fixes." Previously, Pixel device owners were left with a hard choice, either to transfer their data at the beginning of the setup process or to not be able to do it at all. So being able to transfer data from an old phone at any time is a pretty big deal.

With the new transfer menu, users can initiate a data transfer at any time, no matter how long it's been since the initial setup. This is also great, because if there does happen to be an issue during the transfer process, and for some reason it isn't complete, you can always try again without having to reset the phone. Dunlop also highlights the Pixel 9's new Express setup option that will expedite the process of getting your phone up and running. This new method will only transfer data that isn't backed up to the cloud.

Source: Paul Dunlop

Of course, Google does offer users more granular control during this process by heading into the Customize option, providing access to options such as apps, music, photos, settings, and more. What's important to note here is that Google has rebuilt some elements of Android in order to get this process to be more seamless.

Dunlop discusses how this is the case for Messages, and the result is that users will now get a "carbon copy" of their message history when transferring their data going forward. Those that hate entering passwords for apps will be happy to know that Google has also made some improvements here as well, with supported transferred apps being able to stay "logged in and working just like before" making it less of a hassle to get things set up and running on a new phone.

There are also small things like being able to connect to a USB cable during a data transfer to increase the speed if your Wi-Fi connection alone isn't cutting it. Dunlop seemed pretty excited during his X thread, sharing that there's "so much more to talk about," so here's hoping that we'll get to hear about some of the exciting new changes to Android in the near future.

In addition to the above, eSIM transfers are now supported by some carriers and there have also been some changes made that will allow users to activate Quick Share and Crash Detection during the initial setup process. It's nice to know that small parts like the setup and transfer menu are being looked at differently.

For those that have tangled with a bad transfer experience in the past, this is going to be a huge step in order to get users to try this feature again. And in case you were wondering, yes, the Pixel 9 is now available with some excellent deals being available.