Summary Google has announced a suite of new features heading to Android devices in the coming days.

Editing sent RCS messages in Google Message is now possible. A new instant hotspot feature and seamless video call switching have also begun rolling out.

Updates to Emoji Kitchen and a new Google Home widget round out the Android-specific aspects of today's announcement.

Once again, Google has surprised us with the announcement of new and amazing features that will soon be available on the latest Android devices. Sure, there’s a lot to talk about, as several updates are coming to your favorite wearables and even your automobile, but we will focus on the ones that will soon become available on your smartphone.

May has been a real roller coaster for Android fans. Google has made several major announcements that will make our experience even more exciting with future versions of Android. One of the most exciting updates will deliver new ways to experience Google AI on Android, but that’s not all. The company has recently shared a fresh batch of new features and updates that will improve our everyday lives and experiences.

Edit your messages after they’re sent

Editing your messages after they’re sent is the perfect way to correct and edit any typo in your messages. This feature will give you up to 15 minutes to make the necessary changes to your message, including adding missing words or rephrasing anything to clarify what you mean. Just tap and hold a sent RCS message to edit anything you want.

Effortlessly share hotspots and switch between devices for video calls

The second new feature, instant hotspot, will let you connect your Android device, tablet, or Chromebook to your phone’s hotspot with a single tap. This removes the extra steps of typing in your password, which is quite convenient if you have the same Google account on several Android devices.

You will also be able to change devices while in the middle of a Google Meet call. This feature is quite useful, as you will only need to tap the cast icon to seamlessly switch between your connected devices. This way, you can easily and conveniently change between your Android phone, tablet, or browser.

Have a ball this festival season with new Emoji Kitchen combos

The third feature is all about fun and self-expression. The new Emoji Kitchen sticker combo adds a dash of spice to your conversations. You can now create unique sticker combinations using two different Emoji and share them with your friends via Gboard. This feature is sure to add a playful twist to your chats, sparking curiosity and creativity among tech enthusiasts.

Control Google Home devices from your home screen

The Google Home Favorites widget, the fourth new feature, is a game-changer. It allows you to manage and control your most-used smart devices right from your home screen, making it perfect for controlling lights and other smart home products. A similar feature is also coming to your favorite Wear OS smartwatch, perfect for those looking to enjoy a seamless and integrated Android experience. We’re excited about this feature, and we’re sure you will be too.