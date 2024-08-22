Google's latest Pixel lineup, the Pixel 9 series, includes the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also announced new AI-powered updates, including weather summaries. Weather summaries are a neat and concise overview of the daily forecast, so you no longer need to decipher what the weather icons, percentages, and other numbers mean.

The revamped Weather app debuted with the new Pixel 9 series, and it could come to older Pixel phones in the coming months. Google may release the AI Weather Report feature for other Pixel devices in a Pixel Feature Drop.

Google's new AI Weather Report delivers bite-sized forecasts

A quick glance before heading out helps you be prepared

Google showed off the new AI-powered Weather app at the Made by Google event. You can view a summary of the day's forecast before heading out. Instead of a clunky interface littered with info about the air quality and UV index, the weather summary tells you how to prepare for the day ahead.

For instance, the AI Weather Report section may show custom messages like "Pleasant temperature this morning with a high UV index" and "Cold and rainy day, bring your umbrella and hold onto your hat!" Tap the down arrow to open a detailed view of the report. If you don't want to view the report, deactivate it from the Pixel Weather app. Navigate to Saved locations > User > AI Weather Report and tap Turn off.

The AI Weather Report doesn't appear when there are crucial weather alerts.

Pixel Weather relies heavily on AI

It's more than a buzzword

The AI Weather Report feature is powered by Gemini Nano, providing a quick and accurate summary. Google touts it as an AI model made for maximum efficiency on Pixel phones. Since it works on-device, it runs without an internet connection.

The Weather app uses Gemini to formulate precise reports based on daily forecasts. It packs the weather info into an easy-to-digest format, so no more scrolling through the app to get relevant details. Depending on the weather parameters, it offers suggestions like "wear sunscreen" or "carry an umbrella." Since the app is customizable, reports are tailored to your preferences.

What else is new with the Pixel Weather app?

Minimalist to its core

The Pixel Weather app has a Material You design with floating tiles for individual weather parameters. You can rearrange them so that the parameters that matter to you stay at the top. Air quality index (AQI), humidity, and sunrise and sunset timings feature in separate dynamic tiles. The app arranges info about UV index, wind, visibility, and atmospheric pressure in rounded badges. However, Google abandoned the adorable weather frog in favor of minimalism.

Don't let bad weather dampen your plans

Checking weather info is a breeze

Inclement weather may spoil your plans if you don't check the weather forecast before leaving the house. However, it isn't always convenient to go over the weather app and figure out if you need to prepare for bad weather. Google's new AI Weather Report helps you keep tabs on the forecast with quick summaries. If that isn't your jam, use weather widgets to track changing conditions.