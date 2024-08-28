Key Takeaways Google account switcher is getting a new, cleaner design on both web and mobile for a more streamlined experience.

The updated UI features rounded corners and a more compact layout to make switching between accounts easier.

Code evidence suggests the mobile UI will mirror the web version, offering a familiar and consistent user experience.

Google accounts are a gateway to several conveniences on the internet. Besides, access to the slew of Google-owned apps and Workspace utilities, you also benefit from the company's single sign-on (SSO) credentials supported on several other websites, saving you the effort of creating a new account each time. However, this means you interact with Google's account login UI way more frequently. The web UI was the first to receive a fresh coat of paint with modernized pill-shaped elements, and Google is reportedly planning a similar revamp for the UI on mobile.

Google's new account switcher redesign on the web features a cleaner design language, but the sense of space is also attributed to relocated on-screen elements like the prominent greeting that reads "Choose an account" or "Sign in." App researcher and tipster @Assemble Debug on X told Android Authority there's a good chance the mobile account switcher will soon resemble the desktop version.

The researcher found damning evidence scattered across code for many Google app updates in the last few weeks, including the Keep notes app. He also pointed to several code strings in it, which are telltale signs of the upcoming change.

<string name="og_bento_greeting_hi_message_with_name">Hi, %1$s!</string> <string name="og_bento_greeting_hi_message_without_name">Hi there!</string> <string name="og_bento_header_title_when_account_menu_is_collapsed">Show more accounts</string> <string name="og_bento_header_title_when_account_menu_is_expanded">Hide more accounts</string> <string name="og_bento_short_greeting_hi_message">Hi!</string> <string name="og_bento_switch_account">Switch account</string></code>

Prepare for more rounded corners

Current Google app account switcher (left); Current Google account switcher on the web which could influence new mobile UI (right)

Although the app code doesn't support loading up the new interface currently, it is easy to see how Google can conveniently port the current account switcher on the web to any of its mobile apps. Across apps, most of the buttons stay in the same spots and elements separated by lines within a card overlay now get grouped into smaller overlay cards.

The code also indicates you will see the web-like greeting in apps, followed by a collapsible menu for the secondary accounts you may have. We hope this new design rolls out sooner rather than keeping us on tenterhooks for later.