Summary Google's August event will showcase new Pixel phones, a Pixel Watch, and a Nest thermostat - plus a 45W USB-C power brick.

Leaked images show Google's new charger with an oval design and USB-C port at the bottom, unlike typical chargers.

The new USB-C charger will pair well with the Pixel 9 Pro, which is rumored to support fast charging speeds higher than 30W.

So far, all the leaks surrounding Google's upcoming August 13th event have focused on the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3, and the fourth-gen Nest Learning Thermostat. One report detailed that the company will launch a new 45W USB-C power brick alongside its 2024 flagship Pixels. A leak now gives us a closer look at Google's upcoming USB-C charger.

Leaker @MysteryLupin, who recently shared the clearest press renders of the Pixel 9 series, has posted several press photos of the new 45W USB-C charger on X.

Taking inspiration from its upcoming new Pixel phones, Google's new charger will have an oval, rounder design. Interestingly, the lone USB-C port will be located at the bottom of the charger. This is unlike other power bricks, where the USB-C port is typically located at the opposite end of the power plug.

The renders shared by the leaker are of the EU variant, while the US model will likely have more compact dimensions and type A non-foldable prongs.

Google previously offered a 45W USB-C power brick with the Pixelbook. Compared to that model, its upcoming charger appears much more compact and will stand out with its rounded design. It also seems smaller than the company's existing 30W brick.

Google's new 45W USB-C charger should go well with the Pixel 9 Pro

Close

A recent report claimed the Pixel 9 Pro XL can fast charge "up to 70%" in 30 minutes. This suggests the phone will support charging speeds higher than 30W, which explains Google's plans to launch a new USB-C power brick. The company currently sells a 30W USB-C power adapter that can fast charge the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series.

Google sells its 30W USB-C power brick for $25. Given its new charger will have a higher power output, it could carry a slight premium. We should know more about its pricing at Google's August 13th event.

If you need a new 45W USB-C charger, consider buying one of the best phone chargers instead of Google's upcoming power brick. Many of them come with dual USB-C ports, enabling you to top up two devices simultaneously.