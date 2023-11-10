Summary Google is facing legal battles and allegations of shady business practices, including a deal with Netflix offering a discounted rate on app store fees in exchange for exclusive use of its bill payment system.

This isn't an uncommon practice for Google, as the tech giant has offered varying rates to different developers, such as a $147 million offer to Epic Games.

The consequences for Google remain to be seen, but as more controversies arise, the public's perception of the company may be affected. Its ethical business practices are being called into question.

Google has been spending a lot of time in the courtroom as of late. The US Department of Justice has taken it to court with an antitrust lawsuit, which has dominated headlines since the trial began in September 2023. Now, a long-delayed battle between Epic and Google has finally made it to trial as well. The tech giant is under fire for its app store practices, and court documents are revealing even more shady business that occurred just a few years ago.

Specifically, Google is in hot water for a deal it tried to strike with Netflix back in 2017, per documents and testimony from the trial (via The Verge). At the time, Google attempted to entice the streaming company with a discounted rate of 10% on app store fees if it would commit to exclusively using its bill payment system. Under oath in court, Netflix VP of business development Paul Perryman confirmed the information, which was unveiled in a video disposition dating back to 2022. Originally, Google seemed intent on preventing Netflix from accepting alternative forms of payment. Before making the move, however, it offered the streaming business the “sweetheart deal” — which Netflix ultimately rejected after determining it could still lose money.

Source: Pixabay

While the concept of paying other companies for preferred billing might seem unethical, it doesn’t seem to be an unusual practice for the tech company. Google spokesperson Dan Jackson suggested to The Verge that it’s “no secret” that Google Play offers varying rates to different developers. In 2021, Google made a similar offer to Epic Games — the company behind Fortnite — worth about $147 million. According to courtroom testimony, the tech giant said it would make Fortnite available in the Play Store if it agreed to hand over 30% of revenue from in-app purchases. Epic Games declined the offer, which prompted Google to exclude it from its app store.

This is just one example of many controversial issues being brought up in court. Google is also facing allegations of pushing manufacturers to make its search engine the default on devices. As accusations mount against the company, many are eagerly awaiting to see the consequences. While fines may not significantly impact Google’s stronghold on the industry, for instance, the public is watching. It will be interesting to see how its bottom line is affected if more people begin to question what’s going on behind the scenes. Google seems to be walking along a fine line between ethical business practices and shady dealings. How it will be received by the public has yet to be seen.