Source: Amazon Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $130 $180 Save $50 Home security systems can be super expensive, but the least you can do to keep an eye on your home these days is to get a video doorbell. The Google Nest Doorbell 2 is finally on sale right now, so you can get it for a cool $50 off. This is the first time we've seen the price dip so much for this particular model, which is fantastic news, especially since this wired doorbell has only been out for half a year. $130 at Crutchfield $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The second version of the Google Nest Doorbell finally received a decent discount over at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield, so you can get it for a cool $130. Considering its MSRP is $180, this is a decent discount. In exchange for this price, the video doorbell will keep an eye on your front door and alert you when someone's there.

Why you should get the Google Nest Doorbell

When it comes to smart home systems, Google's Nest brand is a solid choice. Getting the Nest Doorbell will push you even further down the rabbit hole. After all, when you choose your smart home products from the same brand, they're bound to work better together than if you were to mix and match from multiple companies.

The wired Nest Doorbell doesn't need any batteries, which is great, but it does need to have some existing wiring that you can hook it up to. If you'd rather get the battery-powered Nest Doorbell, you can get that one too for the same $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Crutchfield.

You can use your Nest Mini or Hub as a chime inside your home, so you can actually hear when someone rings the doorbell, so make sure to check those too.

The coolest thing about the doorbell, however, is that it is smart enough to tell the difference between people, animals, and packages, and send you specific alerts. It also has two-way audio, and you can record audio messages for visitors. You'll just have to pop open the Google Home app and access all features.

The only downside we can see is that you'll only get to enjoy the full potential of the Google Nest Video Doorbell if you sign up for a Nest Aware plan. For instance, you can get up to 10 days of continuous recordings, sound detection, and you can train your device to tell the difference between friends and strangers. That's going to be super useful, but it's going to cost you either $60 or $120 per year.

You can decide about the Nest Aware plan later on, but we do suggest you hurry and make a decision about the Nest Video Doorbell because these smart devices are not often on sale for long.