Some of the best Wi-Fi routers are available at discounted prices for Cyber Monday, but most of them sold as single units cannot fix issues like dead spots, poor coverage, and slow connection speed for you. If you’re facing any of these issues, you can pick up one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, or this Google Nest Wifi two-pack for an absolute steal right now.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router

If you’re looking for a basic upgrade that solves your single router problems, the Google Nest Wifi is the item to get. A unit usually sells for $169, but a pack of two is selling for less than that — $152. With two Nest Wifi units, you can easily set up a mesh network. Google says such an arrangement can work with up to 200 connected devices spread over 4,400 square feet. Your connected devices also shouldn’t have any issues switching from one router to the other.

To set it up, you just need to connect one router to your ISP’s modem, and the other one automatically works as a signal repeater. At a later date, if you move into a larger space, you can always add more Nest Wifi devices to your mesh network. For now, the two-pack selling for a 49% discount makes an incredible value-for-money purchase.

Google Nest Wifi Router 2-pack The Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router sold as a two-pack is the ideal solution for small to medium-sized homes where connectivity could be an issue. The mesh system means only one of them needs to be hooked up to a LAN from your ISP, while the other just needs a power source to extend the reach of the first router's signal. This kit can be yours for the low price of $152 this Cyber Monday. See at Amazon

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router (2nd Generation)

Google is selling the Nest Wifi Mesh Router for a discount because the second generation of the product is already flying off the store shelves. Its case is further helped by the $29 Cyber Monday discount on the $158 sticker price. You can pick up this two-pack of dual-band routers for $129. Besides the first-generation model's features, the newer model packs MU-MIMO and beam-forming technologies.

Unlike conventional routers, Google's Nest Wifi devices don't have dedicated antennae that stick out. As a result, you are better off placing them in central locations instead of corners for maximum coverage, even though beam-forming tech helps to some extent. This combo includes one router and one access point, so Google cautions that Nest Wifi points cannot be hardwired into a mesh using LAN cables because they lack ethernet ports. However, other Nest Wifi devices (up to five) can be hardwired into your mesh network in the future. Check out Google's support documentation before picking up these deals to upgrade your existing mesh system or before upgrading this one in the future.

Google Nest Wifi Router 2-Pack (2nd Generation) The Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router sold as a two-pack is the ideal solution for small to medium-sized homes where connectivity could be an issue. You can bid goodbye to Wi-Fi dead zones this Cyber Monday for just $129 with this mesh router system. See at Amazon

This two-pack is worth the extra spend if you’re someone who prefers purchasing the latest products, or just someone who wants to future-proof their Wi-Fi routers for a little while longer. However, this time, it is hard to recommend the older first-generation model over the newer one because at their Cyber Monday prices, of $148 and $129, the newer one is cheaper to buy.