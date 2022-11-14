Google's newest Wi-Fi router is here: the Nest Wifi Pro was announced alongside other Made by Google products during the company's latest hardware event, and they have only started landing in households this week. It'll take some time before we can say whether it'll rank among the best routers on the market, but for the early adopters out there — especially for a Google product — it's all about the growing pains, and we're learning about one of them now.

The big promise of the Nest Wifi Pro is support for Wi-Fi 6E which allows for, among many other things, lightning-fast speeds — as fast as 5.4Gbps, to be precise. However, users are reporting that their download speeds seem to be capped at a piddly 50Mbps (via 9to5Google). Pretty much any old router from the past decade can bring you those speeds, but if you're paying good money for an internet service plan, you can easily figure out that there's something wrong in the equation.

Most reports are coming from users hailing from the UK and many of them are using the PPPoE network protocol that authenticates their connections with their internet provider. It's not certain that the new router is encountering faults dealing with PPPoE, but a good number of complaints seem to be clinging to this fact.

In a statement to The Verge, Google confirmed as much, saying that "a small number of users" are seeing slow download speeds and that its teams are "working to roll out a fix" that could land as early next week. If you've been stuck in the slow lane, here's hoping your internet speeds will kick back to normal sooner than later. In the meantime, you may need to switch back to your previous router system for better throughput until Google rolls out this fix.