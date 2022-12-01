Source: Google Google Nest Wifi Pro Despite its name, the Nest Wifi Pro is actually an novice-accessible Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made to be easy to set up and manage. Alone it can cover up to 2200 sq ft, and additional Pros can be added to expand the coverage. See at Google Store

There are a number of great Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers on the market, capable of delivering reliable, ultra-fast speeds to every nook and cranny of your home. Google recently launched its own Nest Wifi Pro, not just with Wi-Fi 6 support, but the extra 6GHz band of Wi-Fi 6E. It has a modern, unassuming design, it's easy to set up, and it can be managed from within the Google Home app. And if all that weren't enough, right now it's being discounted up to $60.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wifi Pro

The Nest Wifi Pro is for anyone looking to upgrade their wireless network to Wi-Fi 6E as painlessly as possible. A single unit can blanket up to 2200 square feet with reliable wireless internet at combined speeds of up to 5.4Gbps, and more units can be added to cover up to 6600 sq. ft. Moving to a router like the Pro can help give you better 4K streaming on Chromecast with Google TV, and a stronger live connection to your Nest Doorbell.

The first thing you'll notice about the Nest Wifi Pro is its glossy, minimalist design. It's available in four restrained colorways, so it should have no problem blending into your decor, and on the back of each unit you'll find two gigabit Ethernet ports. Everything can be managed from the Google Home app, which makes easy work of tasks like testing your network speed, customizing parental controls, and setting up a guest network.

With its support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, Google says the Wifi Pro can handle up to 300 active devices. A built-in Thread border router helps connect your Thread smart devices, and at some point it will support Matter, the new universal standard for smart home device connectivity. Unfortunately, the Pro is not directly compatible with older Google and Nest Wifi routers, and it doesn't have the built-in Assistant smart speaker anymore.

Normally, Google sells the Nest Wifi Pro at $200 for a single router, $300 for a 2-pack, and $400 for the 3-pack. That's a little expensive compared to offerings from Amazon and Netgear, but today's discount puts them more on an equal playing field. The deal is good for $30 off a single Nest Wifi Pro, $50 off the 2-pack, and $60 off the 3-pack, bringing prices down to $170, $250, and $340, respectively. Take advantage while you can!