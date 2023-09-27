Google Nest Wifi Router 2-pack $107 $225 Save $118 This 2-pack Google Nest Wifi mesh router is a great solution for anyone wanting to cover a small to medium-sized area with fast, reliable wireless Internet. It can cover up to 4400 sq. ft. and support up to 200 devices. We like it a lot at nearly $120 off. $107 at Amazon

Google's Nest makes some of the best Wi-Fi mesh routers on the market. They're easy to set up and use, they offer fast and reliable wireless Internet, and they integrate seamlessly with Google Assistant. If you need some of the newer, more advanced features like Wi-Fi 6E support, they can get a bit pricey, but if you don't, you can usually find some good deals on the previous-gen and entry-level models. For instance, Amazon currently has this 2-pack Nest Wifi Mesh Router from 2019 on sale for just $107.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router

If you are still using an old, rectangular Wi-Fi router with an antenna sticking up, or worse, one that came from your Internet provider, this deal is a great opportunity to upgrade on the cheap. This Google Nest system features 2 individual router units that work together to blanket your home in wireless Internet. They are strong enough to handle up to 200 connected devices, so you can go nuts with the smart plugs and lighting, and they are fast enough to handle multiple 4K video streams at a time.

As aforementioned, set up is a breeze. Everything is done through the Google Home app, and you can have your Nest network up and running in minutes—even if you're not very tech-savvy. You can also set up parental controls for managing online time and content, prioritize certain devices for faster speeds, create guest networks, and quickly share passwords. And since the Nest system automatically updates itself, it will continue to get safer, smarter, and add new features over time.

The only real caveat worth noting is that this is a 3-year-old system. This means it doesn't support any of the latest speeds or technologies, and these router units aren't compatible with the newer Nest routers. So if you are looking for a more future-proof solution, you may want to go a different route. Otherwise, we think this Google Nest Wifi system has a lot to offer for the sale price, and you should absolutely take advantage of it while you can.