Google Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen) $100 $180 Save $80 The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen) features 960 x 1280 resolution, a 145-degree field of view, and the option of wired or battery connectivity. Best of all, it's now 56% off for a limited time. $100 at Best Buy

If you're planning to better secure your home or office, then a video doorbell is going to be the way to go. While there are lots of different options, we think this Google Nest Doorbell is going to be the way to go. Not only does it look super clean thanks to its sleek design, but it also packs tons of great features. Plus, it's easy to install thanks to a built-in battery that makes it completely wireless. While this video doorbell normally costs quite a bit at $180, it can now be had for much less, with a 56% discount from Best Buy that drops it down to just $100.

Related Best smart doorbell cameras in 2024 Smart doorbell devices to guard your home and protect your family

What's great about the Google Nest Doorbell?

You can see from the design that this video doorbell just isn't the same as others. You get a design that looks slightly elevated, but has the ability to easily blend in seamlessly with the exterior of any home or office. This model is completely wireless thanks to a built-in battery, which makes installation simple.

The doorbell utilizes a wide lens that allows you to get the whole picture, so no matter whether it's a person, animal or package coming to your door, you can feel confident that it will be captured. You'll also get excellent visual clarity during the day and also at night thanks to HDR tech that will enhance the images as necessary.

While you'll always be alerted when someone presses your doorbell, you'll also get instant intelligent alerts, letting you know when people, animals, vehicles, or packages are captured. You can also have a conversation with whoever is at the door, just in case you happen to miss someone who's stopped by.

Overall, this is a great addition to add some peace of mind to your home or office, and it can now be had without breaking the bank. So while you still can, pick up the Nest Doorbell for a great price as it drops to just $100 for a limited time. If you're still on the fence, we have some other great video doorbell recommendations as well.