Chances are you're already familiar with Google Nest, the line of smart home products created by Google. Google Nest holds some of the best smart home products for anyone new to smart home ecosystems. Transforming your home into one that relies on this technology provides a more sustainable but comfortable lifestyle. In addition, you no longer have to worry about controlling every aspect of your home; smart homes rely on Google Assistant and Alexa to help manage your house. Luckily for you, this Black Friday provides many amazing deals on smart home products you won't want to miss.

Economically it's been a harsh year. Prices have gone up and sometimes require us to work more to compensate for expensive bills. But how does the working adult deal with their home management? This is where smart home technology comes in handy, especially when dealing with temperature fluctuations like a piercingly cold winter or highly humid summer.

But in the midst of an economic downturn, our heat and cooling bills go up; this is why purchasing a Google Nest Thermostat (fog edition) is a brilliant idea. Google has designed its affordable model to control your smart home's temperature completely. You'll ultimately shave money from your bills with the Nest Thermostat's smart learning and temperature control settings.

Why should you buy a Google Nest Thermostat?

There's no better time to start your smart home project than when many trusty brands for smart home products are on sale. The future is unpredictable, whether this means we use our tech less to save on energy, install appliances that use less energy, or snag products that display our energy consumption to aid in micro-management. The Google Nest Thermostat enables all this for us and ensures we get the biggest bang for our buck with our home cooling and heating tech.

We no longer need to worry about our furnace going off while we aren't around or walking into a tundra biome after we've been out; the Nest Thermostat adapts to our schedule and preferred temperature settings.

You could say investing in smart home technology is an investment in the future. Rest assured, the programmable settings paired with Google Assistant and Alexa have your back, warranting no mistakes are made while managing your new smart home.