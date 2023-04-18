The Google Nest Thermostat is easily one of the best smart thermostats you can get right now and definitely our favorite of the bunch. It offers a ton of features to improve your quality of life around the house, including voice commands and auto-scheduling. Now that you can get it for $90, that's a $40 discount that you can put towards savings or any other smart home gadgets you're interested in. We saw the Nest Thermostat available for $80 back in January, but since this gadget rarely goes on sale, we'd be inclined to just buy it now rather than wait for months on end hoping a new sale comes along.

Why you'll love the discounted Google Nest Thermostat

The Nest Thermostat is the perfect choice for anyone wanting to upgrade their smart home to include their HVAC system. This device can be activated with voice commands, which is ideal when you want to set a certain temperature in your home without actually getting up from your seat (or getting out from under the blankets). Just ask Google Assistant to do it for you! Of course, if you'd rather use Alexa, then that's perfectly possible as well, thanks to the multi-assistant integration.

The gadget features motion sensors so it can learn your routine and know when you're home or not. A regular thermostat will heat or cool the house whenever the temps go beyond the level you set, but Nest can be configured to only power it up if you're home, thus saving you money on your bills.

Of course, you can control the device remotely as long as you have access to a phone, tablet, or laptop. We think this is immensely useful since you can get the house nice and comfy before you even walk through the door by using the Google Assistant as you leave work, for instance.

The installation process is relatively simple, especially as the company offers clear guidance on both the Google Home app and its website. The device looks sleek and beautiful, too, so you won't regret displaying it on your wall. We suggest placing your order sooner rather than later since we don't know for sure how long the Google Nest Thermostat will be on sale.