If you're looking to grab a smart thermostat during Black Friday weekend, there are going to be plenty of great options. But if you want one of the best and something that's affordable, then the Google Nest Thermostat is going to be right up your alley.

It's one of our top picks and the best-selling smart thermostat on Amazon. It's now down to its lowest price to date, with a discount that knocks 35% off its original $130 price tag, falling to just $85 for a limited time. You can pick up the Google Nest Thermostat from Amazon and Best Buy. But be quick, this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Google Nest Thermostat?

This is one of those smart thermostats that's perfect for someone just starting out, and looking to introduce smart devices to their home. The big thing about Google's Nest Thermostat is that it looks sleek and modern when compared to some of its competitors.

Of course, what you're really looking for here is the ability to control the smart thermostat when away from home and also have it make adjustments when you're away. Not only does this make your life easier, but it can also potentially save you money in the process.

You can even set up a schedule that will adjust the temperature to your liking, like one for sleep, or another setting for when you're away from your home. And if you want to build out your smart home, you can always control the thermostat using compatible smart speakers.

And what's cool is that installation of this thermostat is pretty easy, and even works with older AC systems. Of course, the best part right now is that it doesn't cost a fortune, as you can pick one up for just $85 for a limited time.