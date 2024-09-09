Google Nest Temperature Sensor $28.49 $39 Save $10.51 The Google Nest Temperature Sensor allows Nest Thermostat users to choose the room to tune their environments temperate to. So if you have one room in the house/apartment that' just a little too hot using the sensor built into your Nest Thermostat, this add-on can be placed in that room so that it's always cooled to the desited temperature. $28.49 at Amazon

I've struggled to keep my entire home at one cool temperature all summer, that is, until I installed the new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen), which just so happened to come with a Google Nest Temperature Sensor. This sensor can be used in tandem with the sensor built into the Nest Learning Thermostat, which is precisely why I placed my extra sensor upstairs in my hottest room. This way, I can cool my entire home to my desired temperature using my hottest room as the one to judge when to shut off my HVAC. Sure, some of the other rooms are now cooler than the desired temperature, but I'd much rather this than a hot room that slaps me in the face every time I go upstairs.

What's great about the Google Nest Temperature Sensor?

The Google Nest Temperature Sensor makes it easy to cool or heat your most challenging rooms in the homestead. This way, you won't be dependent on the sensor in your Nest Thermostat, which may not be installed in the most convenient location to cool/heat your home. In my case, my Nest Thermostat is located in my dining room, on my first floor, which faces away from the sun in the afternoon, leaving the front-facing rooms on my second floor to get uncomfortable. So, by slapping one of these Google Nest Temperature Sensors in one of my upstairs rooms, I can now cool/heat my home using the upstairs room as the judge instead of a room on my first floor that always cools/heats faster than the second floor.

Of course, you will need to already own a Nest Thermostat in order to have the ability to install the Nest Temperature Sensor, and now that the Home app has been improved, it's even easier to use than ever. So, if you have the correct setup with a Nest Thermostat installed, then the sale price of the sensor at 27% off is definitely great, where you can grab it for $28.49, which just so happens to be the lowest price we've seen yet. So if you'd like to more accurately cool and heat your home or apartment, today is the day to pick up aGoogle Nest Temperature Sensor.