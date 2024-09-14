Take 50% off Google Nest Audio $100 $200 Save $100 You can now grab a pair of Google Nest Audio smart speakers for a fantastic price with this deal that knocks 50% off. This is a BOGO deal that bundles two speakers for the cost of one. It's a great way to get a smart speaker setup on the cheap. $100 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Audio is one of the best smart speakers you can buy in 2024. Not only does it produce great sound, but you can also pair them up as well, creating a robust audio experience that's perfect for music. And the price of the Google Nest Audio speaker is pretty good too, coming in with a retail price of just $100.

With that said, we've spotted a great deal on the speaker, with a new promotion that knocks 50% off when you buy them as a bundle. That's right, you get two speakers for the price of one, or you can even think of this one as a buy one, get one deal. You can now grab this deal from Best Buy, but be quick, because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Google Nest Audio smart speaker?

When it comes to the actual speaker, the device packs a 19mm tweeter and 75mm woofer that's capable of working in harmony to produce fantastic audio that's both rich and clear. The audio that comes from just one of these speakers is able to easily fill a moderate-sized room, and when you have two, things are just much better.

Of course, since this is a smart speaker, you're going to be connecting this to your network and giving it audio commands to access all your favorite content. The Nest Audio speaker is able to connect with different apps and services, with some of the more popular ones being available for use like Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and more.

In addition, you can also get a heads-up about your day with Google Calendar integration, and you can also control other smart products in your home, like lights from Philips Hue. Overall, you're getting a really good speaker that can seamlessly blend into the surroundings and provides excellent audio with great support. The speaker doesn't have an audio jack, so all audio will streaming through Bluetooth.

So if this sounds like something that'd be right up your alley, be sure to get it now for this great price. Just head to the Best Buy website and check out with this bundle in your cart to save. You should already see two speakers and the price that comes in at just $100. There are no additional steps required for this promotion.