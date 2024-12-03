Key Takeaways Google seems to be slowly rolling out a more conversational Gemini-powered Google Assistant voice on Nest speakers.

Some users are reporting the new Gemini-powered voice is active for certain commands.

The new voice should allow Nest users to ask follow-up questions in a natural language.

Google has been working hard to make Gemini a full-fledged Assistant replacement on Android. It is also working on integrating Gemini into all its services, like Gmail and Google Drive. In August this year, Google also detailed that it plans to use Gemini AI models to improve your interaction with smart home devices. This includes rolling out new voices for Google Assistant on Nest speakers that "feel more conversational." Four months later, some Nest users report that the new voice is now live for them.

Several Nest owners on Reddit report Assistant is talking to them in a new voice for certain commands. Apparently, the device will switch between the old and new Gemini-powered voice depending on the command asked. It uses the more conversational Gemini voice for more complex queries, while it sticks to the old voice for simpler questions.

One user claims that the "Orange" voice under Google Assistant Settings > Assistant Voice and Sound has changed and now sounds new. If you are not hearing the new Gemini-powered voice on your Nest display or speaker, try switching to the Orange voice to see if that makes any difference.

None of the natural-sounding and conversational voices in Google Gemini on Android is named "Orange." So, it seems Google might not stick to the same voice naming scheme across devices.

It appears Google is still experimenting with the new voices and has not rolled them out fully for Nest devices. Apart from a more natural conversation flow, the new Gemini-powered voice on Nest speakers and displays should understand you better. It will also enable you to ask follow-up questions without providing context.

Gemini should make Nest speakers and displays smarter

Gemini is much smarter than Google Assistant and can easily understand conversations in natural language. This makes it ideal for use on Nest speakers and displays, as you can have a natural conversation and get more information about the topic you want.

Last month, Google rolled out the fall update for Google Home, bringing Gemini AI to Nest cameras and enabling AI-powered search. It also made creating Google Home routines easier through Gemini; describe what you want to do in plain language, and Gemini will do the rest for you.