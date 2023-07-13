Source: Google Nest Doorbell (wired) $70 $230 Save $160 The first gen Google Nest Doorbell, formerly known as the Nest Hello, has all the features you'd want in a smart doorbell. There's HD video, intelligent alerts, two-way audio, and this discount gives it a new low price. $70 at Woot

Smart doorbells have gotten incredibly affordable over the years, dropping from $200+ to well under $100 — that is, unless you are entrenched in the Google ecosystem and are looking for a Nest option. Even the best Prime Day deals couldn't bring the Nest doorbell below the $100 threshold, but luckily, we found a workaround. The original Nest Doorbell, which you might remember as the Nest Hello, has a lot of the same features that the newer models offer, and it's available right now for just $70.

Why you should buy the Google Nest wired doorbell

The easy answer here is the price tag. Even for an older model, this is a fantastic price for a smart doorbell that will integrate seamlessly with your other Nest products. It features 24/7 live-streaming of HD video, and it comes equipped with both HDR and night vision for enhanced quality in all lighting conditions. You'll get automatic alerts when it detects motion or people, and it's even capable of identifying friendly faces and packages. Plus, there's 2-way HD audio, so you can answer your front door remotely.

Since this is a wired doorbell, you won't ever have to worry about charging or swapping batteries, meaning that once it's set up, it won't stop protecting your home. It also uses your existing wiring and chime, so as long as you have compatible hardware, setup should be fairly straightforward. It's worth mentioning, though, that some of the Nest's features — including intelligent alerts and extended event history — are hidden behind the Nest Aware subscription plan. This has become a common practice for smart device brands, and it can function without it, but if you need these features, the plans start at $6 per month.

Everyone should have a smart doorbell, whether it's to protect your home from potential predators, your packages from porch pirates, or to simply tell the neighbor's kid you'll be home in 10 minutes to get his drone out of your backyard. Again, there are a number of affordable options available, but if you want the deep Nest and Google integration, it's not going to get much cheaper than this. Grab the Google Nest Doorbell while you can for $70, and if you log in with your Amazon account, shipping is free.