Google Nest Cam (Wired, 2nd Generation) $70 $100 Save $30 The Google Nest Cam is our favorite smart security camera for those in the Assistant ecosystem. It gives you crystal clear video, intelligent alerts, and we like it a lot at this all-time low price. $70 at Amazon

Few products can increase your home's security as swiftly or as significantly as a smart security camera. Whether you want to check in on your kids, pets, or the home itself while away, a smart security camera can give you instant peace of mind at an affordable price. This holds even more true today, as one of our favorite models is being discounted by 30%. The Nest Cam (Wired) has everything an Android user would want in such a device, including Google Assistant support, sharp 1080P HDR video with night vision, two-way audio, and intelligent alerts, and right now you can get it for just $70.

Related Best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices in 2024 Complete your smart home makeover with these Google Assistant compatible devices

Why you should buy the Google Nest Cam (Wired)

Close

There are really three reasons why you should seriously consider picking up at least one of these Nest Cams right now. The first is, obviously, price. The normal retail cost of this device is $100, and at that price, one could understand looking for a cheaper option and making whatever compromises that would require. Today's discount, however, puts the Nest in the same category as a lot of its competition, meaning there is no need for concessions. The second reason is the native Google Assistant support, which allows for easy setup and paring with other Nest devices, and deep Home app integration. And the third reason is its host of features.

As aforementioned, the Nest Cam streams and records video in full 1080P HDR. The HDR gives it a nice color pop you don't see in a lot of other security cameras, and of course it also has night vision. In fact, all the features you'd want in a camera like this are here: two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to anyone on camera, local storage for backup video recording when your Wi-Fi goes down, and intelligent motion alerts, which will notify you the instant it detects unexpected movement. Some features, such as customizable Activity Zones and extended video history, are hidden behind Google's Nest Aware monthly subscription plan. But this is par for the course in today's smart home landscape.

If you're already in the Android/Google/Assistant ecosystem and are in the market for a smart security camera, this deal is a no-brainer. Grab the Google Nest Cam for just $70 while you still can.