Setting up a smart home sound like a daunting task? Worried about expensive components, or tedious and complex installation? Put those concerns to rest, because modern smart devices can be set up by simply plugging them in and connecting them to your wireless network. And with this Google Nest Mini + Wyze bundle deal, you can start building a smart home system for just $30.

The bundle includes Google's Nest Mini speaker, which we rated as one of the best smart speakers of 2023. The Mini is small, wall-mountable, and offers excellent integration with YouTube and other Google services. It also serves as a great hub for Google Assistant, which allows you to search the web, play music and podcasts, and control smart devices using simple voice commands.

You also get the Wyze Bulb Color, a smart light bulb capable of producing 16 million colors. It's easy to set up, and has features like vacation mode, group control, music mode, and sleep routines. It works in most A19 lamps and lighting fixtures (the regular screw-in kind you've got all over), and connects to your Nest Mini via the Google Home app.

Source: Wyze Google Nest Mini + Wyze Bundle $30 $59 Save $29 This Google Nest Mini + Wyze Bundle makes for a great beginner's smart home kit. It includes both a fantastic smart speaker and smart device, it's easy to set up, and right now it's extremely affordable at just $30. From $30 at Wyze

Other Google Nest + Wyze smart device bundles

In addition to the that smart bulb package, Wyze is offering a handful of other starter bundles at the same price point. There's the Wyze Plug 2-pack, which gives you two smart plugs for controlling appliances, a heavy-duty outdoor plug, and a Wyze wall switch. All of these are smart devices that can be operated via Google Assistant, and all of them come with a Google Nest Mini (2nd gen).

Given that the Nest Mini is currently $50 at other retailers, you're essentially getting it at a $20 discount, plus a free smart device. So, no matter which one you decide to go with, you're getting a great deal. Heck, maybe even grab all four bundles, and get yourself a whole-home speaker and smart home system for just $120. Then check out some great recommendations for the best Google Nest Mini mounts and stands, if you want to get started accessorizing.