Google hasn't made it easy to know which Nest Thermostat you are buying or using, thanks to a confusing naming scheme that is several generations deep. Let's just say I own the previous generation from 2020, the base model Nest Thermostat, which I bought when replacing my entire heating and air system. I've been using it for a couple of years and am pretty happy with it — but now that Google has just released its fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat, I figure it's high time I upgraded to a smarter model.

However, the question remains: How well does it work, and have Google's recent Home app improvements made it easier to use its latest device? Let's dig into the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) and see how it compares to the competition.

Staff Pick Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) 8.5 / 10 Google's fourth-generation Nest Thermostat offers some pretty hefty hardware improvements. With a rotating ring and push controls, it makes for a premium-feeling smart thermostat that looks great on the wall. Three colors to choose from to better match your decor and a separate temperature sensor is included so you can dial in your temperature better, no matter the size of your home. Pros Very tactile, a pleasure to touch

Premium design that looks great on the wall Cons Install can be hit and miss

Screw holes moved from last model $280 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy $280 at Google Store

Price, availability, and specs

You'll have no problem finding one to purchase if you're in the market

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) can be purchased directly from Google, Best Buy, and Amazon for $280. It's not cheap, but this is the top model, the learning model, and I can say the fit and finish are well worth the asking price. You'll likely also see it for sale at other storefronts, like hardware stores and Target, sometime in the future, so there should be no issues finding one, no matter where you prefer to shop.

Specifications Brand Google Integrations Google Home, Matter Connectivity 2.4 GHz/5 GHz Wi-Fi Display 2.7-inch domed LCD Weight 161.8g Dimensions 3.9 inches diameter, 1.1 inches depth Hub Required No C-Wire or adapter required Sensor Support Supports up to 6 Nest Temperature Sensors Heat Pump Compatible Yes Colors Polished silver, polished gold, polished obsidian Sensors Motion, humidity, temperature, ambient light Expand

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Minimalism all around, and I appreciate it

Coming from the base Nest Thermostat from 2020, I am incredibly happy with the design of the Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen). Google made sure to give it a familiar look, with a design that resembles a large Pixel Watch, and I'm into it. But Google takes things further with the spinning ring for control.

You can also push in the screen to navigate, making for a tactile feel that feels incredibly polished and well-thought-out. Plus, it has some heft, thanks to the large glass screen and internal rechargeable battery. This is the top-of-the-line model; it looks and feels great, all while keeping things minimal and unintrusive on the wall.

Google made sure to give it a familiar look, with a design that resembles a large Pixel Watch, and I'm into it. But Google takes things further with the spinning ring for control.

Speaking of that internal battery, it ensures you can take the unit off the wall while still allowing it to function. You don't need a C wire to keep it charged; Google created a way for it to sip power from all of your wires to keep the unit powered and charged, which is pretty nifty, especially for any of you without a power wire.

Of course, there is a USB-C port in the back, which will also allow you to charge off the wall. Considering I was dealing with replacing AAA batteries in my old Google Nest Learning Thermostat, the rechargeable battery is very much welcome; no longer will I have to pull the thermostat to replace anything; it can stay where it is, even if you need to reset it.

As for what's in the box, you get an optional back plate (which I didn't use; I prefer a clean look of the Nest mounted directly to the wall without any plastic in between). The plate is certainly welcome, especially if you have a large hole where your old thermostat was located; the plate should cover any ugliness easily.

One thing that does bug me is that Google moved the mounting holes for the mounting plates; they are now spaced further apart. It's not a huge deal, but it's an inconvenience if you're moving from an older model where the holes were closer together. You'll have to redrill, or worse, spackle the old holes, especially if you've had several thermostats in the same location over decades like me.

Most importantly, there is a separate temperature sensor in the box, which you can install in any room, say on your second, much warmer floor. This way, you can accurately cool the homestead across all floors, or at least more accurately than if you were only sensing the temp on the first floor where the main thermostat is typically housed.

All in all, you get what you need in the box, and while I won't say the install process is simple, moving from an older unit wasn't particularly bad.

Setup and install

Still dependent on your wires and your HVAC setup