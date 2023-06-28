Source: Google Google Nest Learning $170 with Coupon Code VALNET70 $180 $250 Save $70 The smart thermostat category has grown substantially over the last few years, but the consensus seems to be that Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is still the top dog. It's easy to install, easy to use, and today's $70 discount makes it notably more affordable. $180 at Wellbots with coupon

Summer is now in full swing, meaning for the next two months you can expect scorching temperatures and high energy bills as your fans and AC units struggle to keep you cool. Fortunately, there's a way you can beat the heat and the increase in electricity costs: get a smart thermostat. There are plenty of great options available, but the top pick in our guide to the best smart thermostats in 2023 is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. We like it because it looks great, it's very easy to install and use, and right now you can pick one up for just $170 using our exclusive coupon code VALNET70.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest does just about everything you'd expect a smart thermostat to do. It has built-in sensors that can tell when you're home, or when you're away, and it will automatically adjust the temperature accordingly. There are also options for setting up schedules, and geofencing contingencies, and you can pair external room sensors for better accuracy. It supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but it doesn't support Matter, the incoming standard that aims to unify smart home platforms.

Installation on the Nest should take you less than 30 minutes, with no major electrical work, and there are 6 colors to choose from to match your decor. Once installed, it will use learning algorithms to figure out your routine, and then basically run itself — turning down the heat or AC when you are gone, and then back up again to have the house comfortable by the time you return. The idea here is that energy is wasted heating or cooling a home when no one is there, so the Nest helps to remedy that by automatically adjusting things for you.

The Google Nest sits at the top of several of our smart thermostat roundups, and our only real issue with it has been that it's expensive — a caveat today's deal virtually eliminates. Even with Prime Day approaching, it's hard to imagine seeing discounts much bigger than this. That's why you should buy the Google Nest while you can, at this price.