It's extremely easy and affordable to make your home smarter these days — especially with discounted bundle kits like this one from Wyze. It includes a Google Nest Hub (2nd gen), which we named the Editor's Choice pick in our roundup of the best Google Assistant smart displays, and a 4-pack of Wyze Bulb Colors, all for just $80. That's cheaper than you'll find the Nest Hub alone just about anywhere, plus you get 4 colored smart bulbs to help automate your lighting.

The Google Nest Hub is a 7-inch smart display that has 3 far-field mics for receiving voice commands, a full-range speaker for voice feedback and media playback, and built-in sensors capable of tracking your sleep. This makes it perfect for a bedside assistant (there's no camera), but it also works great as a digital hub in the kitchen, office, or living room. It can be used as a digital photo frame, to control compatible smart devices, to stream video from services like YouTube and Netflix, and much more.

The Wyze Bulb Color is a smart light bulb capable of producing some 16 million colors. It is extremely easy to set up, and can be connected to the Nest Hub via the Google Home app. The bulbs work in most A19 lamps and lighting fixtures, and they offer great smart features such as group control, vacation mode, and sleep routines. You can program them to turn off and on at certain times, change colors, dim, and even react to music.

Source: Wyze Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) + Wyze Bulb Color A19 (4-pack) $80 $146 Save $66 Whether you're ready to dip your toes in the smart home waters, or beef up your current system, this Google + Wyze bundle has something for you. It includes a Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and 4 Wyze Bulb Colors. It's easy to set up, works with your current Google or Nest products, and today's deal makes it extra affordable. $80 at Wyze

Other Google Nest Hub + Wyze smart device bundles

In addition to the aforementioned bundle, Wyze is offering a handful of other smart home starter kits at similar discounts. There's the Cam v3 security camera with night vision and two-way audio, the Cam Pan v3 with pan and tilt functionality, and the Video Doorbell with motion detection and smart alerts. All of these smart devices can be operated via Google Assistant, and all of them come with a Google Nest Hub (2nd gen).

Again, the Google Nest Hub by itself for $80 would be a solid deal, so why not go ahead and get a free smart device (or four) while you're at it? Once you pick your bundle, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Google Nest Hub mounts and stands.