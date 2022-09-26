The Google Nest Hub is in its second iteration, taking a great smart display and making it better. It's one of the best Google Assistant smart displays you can get, helping with everything from showing cookie recipes to controlling your smart home. It can also play YouTube videos, a useful feature when you need help fixing a leaky faucet or baking a cake. Here's how to watch YouTube videos on a Google Nest Hub display.

There are various ways to play videos on a Nest Hub smart display, including searching for a video on your phone or computer and casting it to your smart display, interacting with Google Assistant, or using the device's built-in touchscreen.

Casting from the YouTube app on your smartphone

You can cast a video to your Nest Hub if you find something interesting while browsing YouTube on your phone. The process is simple and works on Android and iOS phones.

Open the YouTube app on your phone or tablet. Tap the Cast icon located at the top of the screen. Select the device you want to play videos on. Search for content using the magnifier icon in the upper-right corner or tap a recommendation on the home screen. Tap Play to play it now, or tap Add to Queue if you prefer to build a playlist. Close

You're all set! The video plays on your Nest Hub. You can use your phone or tablet to control playback, but it's easier to do this using your smart display screen.

Casting from YouTube using a computer

If you prefer to browse for videos on a larger screen, use a web browser to access YouTube.com and then cast content to your smart display. Doing it is straightforward.

Open the Chrome web browser on your PC or Mac. Go to YouTube.com. Search for content using the magnifier icon in the upper-right corner, or select a recommendation on the home screen. The video plays on your computer. Hover your pointer over it to show the bottom bar, and click the Cast icon located on the right. This displays a list of cast devices on your network. Select the one you want to play the video on.

The video plays on your Nest Hub. Use the control media button in Chrome (the one with three horizontal bars and a music note) to control playback. However, it's easier to interact directly with your Nest Hub.

Asking Google Assistant on your Nest Hub

You don't have to fiddle with another device to play YouTube videos on your Google Nest Hub. You can ask Google Assistant to play a video, which is more useful when your hands are covered in flour or engine oil. Ask it to play a video by saying something like, "OK Google, play chocolate chip cookie recipe videos from YouTube." This is one of the awesome YouTube features you'll find.

The major drawback of this method is that it doesn't let you browse videos on a list before picking one to play. You don't see a thumbnail before the video plays and may have no clue what you're about to watch. If you're fine with that or looking for a simple video, such as a music video or a show, this method is one of the easiest because it doesn't require another device to look for videos.

Using the Nest Hub's touchscreen

The last method is to use your Nest Hub's screen without talking to it. The device can recommend videos, but it doesn't offer a keyboard to let you search for content. Here's how to look for options:

Swipe or touch your Nest Hub's screen. Tap Media in the bar at the top. Tap YouTube and browse the recommended videos. When you're happy with one, tap it to play it on your Nest Hub.

Controlling video playback

Regardless of how you cast media on your Nest Hub, there are various ways to control it. The most intuitive one is to use the on-screen controls, which allow you to play and pause videos, go back or fast-forward, change the playback speed, and cast to another device in your household. You can also adjust the volume using the physical buttons on the back of your Nest Hub.

Another option is to use voice commands, such as, "Hey Google, pause" or "OK Google, fast-forward 30 seconds." Similarly, Google Assistant can adjust the volume according to what it's told.

Lastly, the second-generation Nest Hub has a built-in Soli sensor that recognizes hand gestures to play and pause media.

These last two methods make it easy to interact with your smart display if your hands are dirty, letting you continue to prepare these mouth-watering cookies without interruption.

Make the most out of your smart display

Your Google Nest Hub is one of the handiest smart home devices around. Watching a YouTube video explaining how to create a cake masterpiece is easier than reading a long-winded recipe. The Nest Hub offers plenty of useful ways to find and control videos. We put together a list of tips and tricks for your Google Nest Hub to help you customize it and make the most of your smart home experience.