If you own a Google Nest Hub product, you will soon get a new user interface on your home's smart display. The company is rolling out a new software update to its smart home Hub products, which simplifies how you can reach settings and apps from the home screen. However, for some, the update has caused their devices to enter a bootloop (spotted by 9To5Google).

The update changes the way you interact with the device in two ways. First, it'll bring up an app drawer if you swipe up from the bottom of the display. It'll present you with all of your smart display's apps in alphabetical order, similar to how Android works on smartphones.

Swiping down from the top of the display will bring the quick settings panel into view with the date and time along the top, followed by brightness, volume, bedtime, Do Not Disturb, alarms, and other settings. You can also access the settings for specific rooms from this page.

This undeniably makes Nest Hub's user interface work similarly to how Android works on phones. That may mean it's a touch more natural to use, but it will likely take you some time to get your head around it if you're used to the previous design.

For some, it isn't an ideal update. Some Reddit users have reported that the new update is causing their device to bootloop. It's unclear which products are affected, but we've seen reports of the 2nd Gen Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max being impacted. The bootloop gives users a white screen with four colorful dots. Some Reddit users have claimed that unplugging your Nest Hub from the mains power and reconnecting it will sort the issue. It doesn't seem to have worked for all those who have tried it, so bear that in mind when you try it.

The best Android phones in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author