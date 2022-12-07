Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) + Wiz Smart Wi-Fi Connected LED Light Bulb The second-gen Google Nest Hub lets you control all the smart devices in your home. Since Walmart bundled up the Nest hub with an awesome Wiz Smart LED light bulb, you can control this one, too. $39 at Walmart

If you still haven't worked out what to get all your loved ones this holiday season, we have just the thing: a smart-home mini starter kit featuring the Google Nest Hub. Not only does it include this awesome smart display to help start smartening up a home, but also tosses in a smart light bulb. The second-gen Google Nest Hub was already an affordable tool for controlling a whole home of smart devices at its regular $99 price, but this bundle deal at Walmart for a mere $39 is something really special.

Why you need to get the Google Nest Hub

The second-gen Google Nest Hub was released in the spring of 2021 and features a 7-inch touchscreen. It comes in two colors — chalk and charcoal — and both are available for the same price right now. Using the Google Home app, you can use the Hub to connect to other smart devices in your home, like smart TVs, speakers, thermostats, and everything else. You can also hook up your go-to music streaming service and then use voice commands to play your favorite tracks, playlists, or artists. My own Nest Hub is paired up with Spotify, and can easily play all the Christmas tracks needed to set the mood ahead of the holidays, but you can also check out YouTube videos on it.

I also use the Nest Hub to display pictures of my family, run search queries, check the weather, turn devices on and off, set alarms, timers, and reminders, and even play its pre-installed trivia games.

Walmart decided to pair up the second-generation Nest Hub with a Wiz Smart LED light bulb. At 800 lumens, this smart light will brighten up your room. You just have to set it up in a lamp, connect the bulb to the Home app, and then use the Nest hub to control it. So, when you remember that you forgot to turn off the lamp in the living room and you're already cozy under the blankets, just say "Ok Google, turn off the light," and wait for the magic to happen.

Right now, Google' selling the Nest Hub on sale for $49, and while that's already half-price, this deal easily beats it. One of these smart light bulbs is worth about $9, so with Walmart's bundle, you're basically getting the bulb for free and still saving $10 on the Nest Hub — $39 for both the Google Nest Hub and the Wiz Light Bulb is a really great deal. At this price point, you may even be able to get one of these for the office Secret Santa! And once they get started, point them at all the other best smart home devices for beginners they can add to flesh out their burgeoning collection.