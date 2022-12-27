The Google Pixel 4 marked the debut of Google's custom Soli radar sensor in 2019. It was used for tracking motion and capturing depth information in real time to power Motion Sense. Due to its limited usefulness in real life, Google killed Soli the following year with the Pixel 5. That technology eventually found its way inside the 2021's Nest Hub (2nd gen), powering Sleep Sensing on the smart display. Google later confirmed the feature would be free through 2022 and become a part of Fitbit Premium after that. The company has seemingly changed its mind and is now making Sleep Sensing free for another year.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has silently updated the Nest Hub's product page to mention that Sleep Sensing will now be "free through 2023." That's an additional year of sleep tracking for free on your smart display, and if you are not already a Fitbit Premium subscriber, this translates into a yearly saving of $80. Unless Google expands the preview program again, you will have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium sometime in 2023.

Google likely intends to improve the Nest Hub's sleep tracking feature further in 2023, which is why it is being made free for another year. Sleep Sensing last received a significant upgrade in 2021, when Google updated its algorithm to better predict the various sleep stages along with the quality and duration of each stage. Sound detection was also updated to limit its tracking area so that it did not inadvertently count the coughs and snores made by your significant others as your own.

We questioned the Nest Hub's value as a sleep tracker when we reviewed it back in early 2021, especially since it would require a paid subscription. With the Sleep Sensing preview program extended for another year and the Nest Hub available for as low as $50, Google's smart display could become a viable sleep tracker for many who do not prefer to use a smartwatch while sleeping.