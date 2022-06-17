Ahead of the rollout of Matter later this year, Google will release a new software update for the Nest Hub Max in late July that will remove its range extender and bridging capabilities. The move will primarily affect Nest x Yale Lock, or Nest Detect users who rely on Google's flagship smart display to act as a bridge.

Unlike other smart locks and sensors, the Nest x Yale Lock and Nest Detect do not directly connect to Wi-Fi. Instead, they need a bridge like the Nest Connect or Nest Guard for connectivity. This has two benefits: you can install them in areas with no Wi-Fi network, and the devices last longer on battery power. The Nest Hub Max can also act as a bridge or range extender to connect the door lock or sensor to the Nest Connect or directly to the internet.

Once Google rolls out this new software update for the smart display in July, this will no longer be the case. Matter support will then arrive via another update later in the year. You will still be able to use your Nest x Yale Lock using the keypad, but not the Nest app. Similarly, Nest Detects that are not in the range of a Wi-Fi network won't be able to report their status in the Nest app.

Google recommends Nest Detect users affected by this change move the Nest Connect or Nest Guard within 50 feet of the sensor or the door lock. Google will also contact Nest x Yale Lock users who rely on the Nest Hub Max's range extender functionality by mid-June with steps on how to redeem a Nest Connect that's worth $69 for free.

Matter is the next big thing in the smart home industry that promises to interconnect different smart home devices through a standard set of APIs. Google has already given an overview of how Matter will work with its Home ecosystem of products. It will be frustrating if you are affected by Google nixing the Nest Hub Max's range extender and bridging functionality. However, Matter could be worth all the trouble, especially since Google is adding support to almost all its existing smart home devices.