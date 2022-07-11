Amazon Prime Day is a great time to pick up a new smart display or smart speaker, with everything so heavily discounted. However, Google doesn't directly sell its Nest lineup of smart speakers and displays on Amazon. Apparently the big G doesn't want that to be a reason for you to go ahead and buy a competing product, so it's hosting a sale of its own on the Google Store, where it has heavily discounted Nest-branded smart speakers and displays.

The 2nd gen Nest Hub with a 7-inch display and Sleep Sensing retails for $100. As a part of Google's sale, you can save $45 and get it for just $55. And if you want a smart display with a bigger screen and more powerful speakers, the Nest Hub Max is available for $169, after a $60 discount. The 10-inch Hub Max is an ideal companion for content consumption in the kitchen or your living room, and these prices are a solid $10 lower than Google's last sale in late May, when the smart displays were discounted to a new low.

Best Buy is offering both Nest Hubs for a similarly discounted price.

If you only want a smart speaker, Google is offering some tempting discounts on the Nest Mini and Nest Audio, as well. The former retails for $49, but Google is taking a sweet $19 off it and dropping its price to $30. You can even pick up a pair of Nest Mini speakers for $60, saving $38. As for the more powerful Nest Audio, you can grab it for $60—down from $100. This is the lowest price Google's flagship Nest speaker and one of the best smart speakers on the market has dropped to. The same deal is also available through Best Buy.

Google's also got a little deal on the Chromecast with Google TV. The streaming stick is priced at $50, but Google is currently offering a $10 discount, so you can grab one for just $40 — you also get a 6-month Peacock subscription worth $30 for free. Amazon's offering the same savings, so you don't necessarily have to buy the Chromecast from Google's own store.

If you plan to get an HBO Max subscription to go along with your Chromecast purchase, the Google Store has a bundle of the two for new subscribers for $55 ($10 off).

