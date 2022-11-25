Google Nest Hub Max $164 $230 Save $66 The Google Nest Hub Max is an excellent companion to your existing smart home ecosystem. It can also double as a stationary living room/kitchen tablet with support for apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and many more. The onboard speakers are pretty excellent, too, which makes this $66 discount definitely worth checking out. $164 at Best Buy

After weeks of waiting, Black Friday is finally here. Deals on smart home products are some of the most popular this shopping season, with the likes of smart plugs, cameras, and so on currently on offer. If you're looking for something else in the smart home sector, say, a smart display with Google Assistant, this deal might be worth your attention. Google's Nest Hub Max smart display is currently on sale for only $164, a sizeable discount from its original MSRP of $230.

Why you should get the Nest Hub Max smart display

This Google-branded smart display is a worthy addition to your living room or kitchen, with support for Google Assistant, and a ton of apps across a wide range of genres, including entertainment, news, games, etc. Chromecast support is built-in by default, so you can cast your favorite content from a mobile device. Video calling is supported, too, via the 6.5MP front camera.

If you're already pretty familiar with the smart home ecosystem, such as smart lights, cameras, doorbells, thermostats, and the like, the Nest Hub Max is a worthy companion to have, with the ability to control your routines or modify them with a couple of taps. Furthermore, it can pick up your voice from practically anywhere in the room, thanks to the inclusion of two far-field mics with ultrasound sensing. There are a total of two 0.71-inch tweeters and one 2.95-inch woofer, so the audio quality is not going to be a problem with the Nest Hub Max.

Why is this a good deal?

Given its ability to perform wide-ranging tasks, the Nest Hub Max is pretty much a steal at $164. While there are products with larger discounts during the annual post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza, it's not every day that we find discounts this large on the Nest Hub Max. In fact, the price of the smart display is lower today than it was for Prime Day earlier this year.

Smart home products have increasingly become one of the essential components of any household. The Nest Hub Max can do it all, effectively combining several smart home products into one. Interested customers can pick up the Nest Hub Max in two color variants — Chalk and Charcoal.

If you're still new to the smart home ecosystem and want to invest in an affordable accessory to spruce up your place, have a gander at the Amazon Smart Plug deal, which converts any standard home appliance into a smart device.