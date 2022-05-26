Some Google Nest Hub owners have been clamoring for a more helpful homescreen that can show the date and time in unison for a while now, and a new update finally makes that possible. Spotted by Reddit user u/BrandonYeo, Google has now introduced the date above the clock in the bottom left-hand corner on the Nest Hub’s homescreen.

Previously, you’ve not been able to have both the date and the time displayed at the same time while using the popular Photo Frame homescreen that cycles through highlights from your Google Photos.

According to comments on Reddit, this feature has been in testing for a while, with one commenter saying they’ve seen the feature pop up and then remove itself from their Nest Hub Max over the last few weeks. We’ve managed to get it running on a Nest Hub (1st Gen), which you can see in the image at the top of this article, but it seems to be working across all Nest Hub products. You may need to update your software to see this running on your Nest Hub, but it is now rolling out to most devices.

This new update also gives you the weather in the bottom left-hand corner. So far, you cannot change the positioning of this new information, font size, or color, so it may not always work with specific images from your Google Photos.

We don’t know why this wasn’t always an option on Nest Hub devices, and it’s something those on Google’s forums and social media have been asking for over the years. This seems like a no-brainer feature that has taken Google a long time to roll out. We’ve seen various new updates for the Nest Hub 1st Gen in recent weeks, including the ability to show both Fitbit and Google Fit data. The Nest Hub family is heavily discounted in the US right now with $50 off the Nest Hub Max and $35 off the second-gen Nest Hub.

