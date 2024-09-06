Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $130 $180 Save $50 The Nest Doorbell has been a go-to choice for a lot of people, and it’s easy to see why. Google's reputation for reliable doorbell cameras makes the Nest a favorite. While the wireless version is portable with its rechargeable battery, it’s pricier and lacks some of the features found in the wired second-gen model. $130 at Amazon

Smart doorbells do more than just watch over your front door—they offer a complete security setup. With around-the-clock video surveillance and motion alerts, they can instantly notify you of any activity, whether it's a person, pet, or package. Among all the smart doorbell cameras out there, Google’s second-gen wired Nest Doorbell is a standout, especially for anyone just getting started with home security. It’s loaded with smart features, connects to your existing chime, and is currently priced at just $130.

Amazon has slashed the Nest Doorbell's price by 28%, dropping it from $180 to $130—saving you $50. Act fast, though, because this deal won’t last long.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (2nd-gen, wired)

The Nest Doorbell (2nd-gen, wired) comes with all the standard video doorbell features like motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and live streaming through the app. It’s built tough and compact, so it's durable against both people and weather. Google's AI smartly filters out cars while focusing on people and packages—and even alerts you if a package goes missing. Unlike most video doorbells that charge for these features, Nest offers them for free, with only familiar face recognition behind a subscription.

This is the wired version, which means installation takes a bit more effort, but you’ll get a more dependable setup. On the technical side, it offers a 140-degree field of view with a 3:4 aspect ratio, works with both Google Assistant and Alexa, and even lets you use your home speakers as a doorbell chime for faster alerts.

When it comes to performance, the Nest Doorbell really shines. Its wide-angle camera lets you see people from head to toe and spot smaller packages near the door. Google boasts that this is Nest's clearest image yet, thanks to careful design work that eliminates the usual fisheye distortion and improves detail in both bright and dim lighting.