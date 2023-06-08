Source: Amazon Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $150 $180 Save $30 The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) is a great video doorbell for those already in the Google ecosystem, or anyone who doesn't want to worry about swapping out batteries. It has intelligent alerts for people, packages, and animals, and we think it's a solid value at $30 off. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Doorbell is an excellent option for anyone looking for a good Ring Video Doorbell alternative. It has a sleek, modern aesthetic, includes most of the features you'd want in a smart doorbell, and activity alerts are fast and reliable. We especially like the Wired model because there are no batteries to worry about swapping out, it's always on and recording, and right now it's on sale for $150.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

This wired version of the Nest Doorbell is Google's latest entry into the smart doorbell space, and the company made a number of improvements over the previous battery-powered model. For starters, it's 30% smaller than its predecessor, which means it won't stand out as much when looking at your front door. Google also says the new Nest offers its "clearest image yet," and that it spent a lot of time fine-tuning the camera to reduce the typical fisheye-lens look and improve video quality in extra bright or dark conditions.

Another reason we really like the Nest Doorbell is Google's intelligent notifications. The camera can actually tell the difference between a person, package, animal, and vehicle, and it will only alert you of movement and events that are important. All your favorite smart doorbell features are here, too. There's night vision, local recording in the event your Wi-Fi goes out, 24/7 live view from the Google Home app, and two-way audio so you can speak with whoever is at the front door without opening it. As with almost every other smart home device these days, some features are hidden behind a subscription service — Nest Aware, which starts at $6 per month. We still really like the Doorbell without the added benefits of the plan, but it is something to keep in mind.

There's one other caveat worth mentioning — installation. Installing a wired doorbell is quite a bit more involved than a battery-powered one. Your existing wiring and chime must be compatible, otherwise you'll have to swap them out. But if you can get past that, we think you'll really enjoy the wired Nest Doorbell — especially if you already use products within the Google/Nest ecosystem. Just don't wait too long to make your move, these deals don't come around very often or stay for very long.