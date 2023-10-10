With Amazon's October Prime Day savings event in full swing, there are tons of offers on home security devices available to help you add a bit more protection to your abode this holiday season. Home security and video doorbell cameras in particular are seeing excellent discounts right now, and if you're part of the Google ecosystem, you'll find plenty of Prime Day Google deals to further expand your Google Home network with additional smart home tech.

Almost the entire line of Nest smart devices are on sale the next two days, including the Nest Thermostat and Nest Hub, offering a chance to further build your smart home for a reduced price. However, if you're just starting out on a home security system, you'll probably just want to start with one of the basics — a smart video doorbell. Google's Nest doorbells offer an easy way to get the ball rolling, and the two versions available on sale — a wired and wireless option — suit any Google-based smart home with further protection for your front door.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

The easier to install and less expensive of the two deals available, the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is the wireless option that offers a simple way to set up a doorbell camera in a jiffy. The camera is actually quite good for a wireless doorbell, featuring a 960x1280 resolution (1.3MP sensor), a 145° field of view, HDR support, and night vision capabilities.

However, while it works well for the price, there are a few key features missing things that can be a hindrance for some, including continuous recording, and a required internet connection for specific features means some things won't work if connection is lost. Plus, most of what makes this doorbell cam great — primarily Google's on-device AI — is locked behind the Nest Aware subscription.

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $120 $180 Save $60 While the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) isn't the best wireless doorbell cam available, the discount here is enough to warrant a purchase. You get much of what you'd expect from a doorbell cam, including motion tracking and night vision support, however the resolution is somewhat mediocre and some key features are locked behind Google's Nest Aware subscription service. $120 at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen)

If you don't want to fuss with making sure your video doorbell doesn't go dead randomly, the Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) is the option for you. It does required being wired to your home to function, but you'll get everything the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) option delivers without the concern if ensuring the battery doesn't go out.

Likewise to the wireless model, however, much of what makes the Google Nest Doorbell great is locked behind a Nest Aware subscription, so some of the money you save here needs to go to that if you want to get the full experience.

Source: Google Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) $150 $180 Save $30 Offering everything the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) model does, the wired option delivers a bit more peace of mind if you're worried about battery life. It'll require being wired to your home to work, but once set up, is ready to go as long as you've got a Nest Aware subscription to take full advantage of what it has to offer. $150 at Amazon

While Google's video doorbells aren't our first choice for the best video doorbells available, the discount's available during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event make them worth a look if you prefer sticking with the Google ecosystem of smart devices. That said, there are plenty of Prime Day smart home deals to check out these next two days, so don't be discouraged if these deals aren't quite what you're after.