We're as annoyed as anyone at increasingly mandatory subscriptions, but even considering the all-but-required Nest Aware fee, Google's Nest Doorbell is still one of our favorite doorbell cams. With good video quality and a number of attractive finishes, there's a lot to like about it. It comes in wired and battery versions, which look nearly identical and both cost the same amount. If you're wondering what the difference is — and which you should buy — you've come to the right place. Here's what you need to know.

Price, availability, and specs

Both the Nest Doorbell (Wired) and the Nest Doorbell (Battery) retail for the same $179.99 MSRP. Each is available in the same four colorways: Snow, Linen, Ash, and Ivy. You can pick either one up direct from Google, or from its usual retail partners like Amazon and Best Buy.



Nest Doorbell (Battery, 2nd Gen) Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) Resolution 960 x 1280 960 x 1280 Field of View 145° diagonal 145° diagonal Power Source Built-in battery or wired Wired only Hub Required No No App Compatibility Google Home Google Home Operating limits -4°F to 104°F −4°F to 104°F Dimensions 6.3" x 1.8" x 0.95" 5.2" x 1.7" x 1.1" Battery capacity 6,000mAh n/a Night vision Infrared Infrared

What's the same?

The wired and wireless versions of the Nest Doorbell are remarkably similar devices — so much so, Google doesn't actually market the as different products, but rather two variants of the same doorbell cam.

The two share most qualities: they have the same aesthetic and are available in all the same colors (though the two are slightly different sizes). Each records video at a resolution of 960 x 1,280 with night vision enabled by an array of infrared LEDs — Google says each can see about 10 feet in the dark. The software experience is identical, too: both Nest Doorbell models are managed through the Google Home app, and each can be incorporated into smart home routines in the same ways (if, for example, you want to make the doorbell turn your porch lights on when rung at night).

With one notable exception (we'll get to that), the two offer all the same features. You can check in on either camera's live stream, of course, and even without a Nest Aware subscription, both doorbell cams can alert you to and record motion events, and distinguish between people, animals, and other objects. But unless you pay up, clips of motion events will only be saved in the cloud for three hours before being erased. Paying for Nest Aware will get you 30-day clip storage, plus unlock the ability for your doorbell camera to recognize and label the faces of people it sees.

Pricing on either model is also the same: whether you want wired or battery-powered, you'll pay $179.99 at retail for the current-gen Nest Doorbell.

What's different?

The main difference between the wired and battery versions of the Nest Doorbell is right in the name: the wired version requires standard doorbell wiring for power, while the battery model can either use its built-in rechargeable battery or standard doorbell wiring. Google says that, when not connected to power, the battery-powered model will need recharged roughly every two and a half months.

There's one more key factor in choosing between the two. If you're paying for Nest Aware Plus, the wired-only Nest Doorbell model can optionally record 24/7 with a rolling 10-day history, meaning you can review everything that's happened outside your door for that span of time. But Google notes that "24/7 video history is not available for the Nest Doorbell (battery), even with optional wired installation." You read it right: 24/7 recording is exclusive to the wired-only camera and is not possible on the battery model, even if you've got it hardwired to power.

The battery-powered version is also a bit larger than the wired model — it's about an inch taller and a fraction of an inch thicker and wider. Finally, the wired Nest Doorbell has more infrared LEDs: 10, as opposed to the battery version's four. According to Google, though, that doesn't mean the wired model sees better at night. The company says both can see up to 10 feet away in the dark.

Which should you buy?

Given the identical pricing and extremely similar aesthetic, your purchasing decision between the Nest Doorbell Battery and the Nest Doorbell Wired will most likely come down to whether you care to have rolling, 10-day, 24/7 video recording. As we touched on above, that functionality is exclusive to the wired model — the battery-powered version can't do it, even when it's wired to power. Bear in mind that this feature also requires a Nest Aware Plus subscription, which costs $15 per month (or $150 per year).

The wired Google Nest Doorbell is a great option for anybody who already has doorbell wiring. In addition to all the features of the battery-powered model, the wired version allows for 24/7 video recording — if you have the right subscription.

If you don't have wiring for a doorbell already and don't want to renovate your entryway to put the required hardware in, you'll obviously want to go with the battery-powered model. With the exception of optional 24/7 video history, the battery model offers all the same features and functionality as the wired edition — you just have to remember to charge it every couple of months.