Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $130 $180 Save $50 The Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) is a sleek smart doorbell that offers a range of colors to match your house. It's also a great way to keep an eye on your door no matter where you are, and today you can snag one for $50. $130 at Amazon $130 at Walmart

I recently installed a Nest Doorbell at my front door, and let me tell you, it is one of my favorite devices in the house. You see, I work from home, on a different floor than my front door, and I hate running down the stairs to be greeted by some door-to-door salesman or evangelist. Suburban living, amirite? But now that I have a camera on my door, I can see everyone who steps in front of it without having to actually interact with them. And if I really have something to say, there's a speaker in the doorbell, which makes it incredibly easy for this old man to yell at the kids to get off his lawn. I'm truly living in the future and loving it, thanks to my Nest Doorbell.

Of course, this kind of convenience doesn't always come cheap, where the Nest Doorbell (Wired) typically retails for $180. The good news is that both Amazon and Walmart are holding a sale that chops 28% off the retail price, bringing the cost down $50 to $130, a much easier price to swallow, so you too can keep an eye on your door from anywhere.

What's great about the Google Nest Doorbell (Battery)

Convenience is the name of the game

I'm the kind of person who can't ignore a message, phone call, or doorbell; my brain won't let me. Once a bell rings, I must know who is trying to contact me. It's a sickness, I agree, but I bet it's one that plagues many in our notification-filled world. This is why I love my Nest Doorbell, and why I'm recommending today's deal. The convenience of no longer having to get up and open my door just to know who is there is absolutely priceless.

And since I work from home, you better believe packages are frequent, not only because I'm addicted to consumerism, but because I tend to receive a lot of gear for work. Instead of impatiently waiting for my delivery drivers, I now receive alerts when a delivery person is at the door dropping off my package. Once again, the convenience can't be beat.

Heck, I don't even have to be home to keep an eye on my door, and can even keep an eye on things while vacationing. After all, somebody has to yell at the kids on my lawn, and now I can do it from halfway across the world. Sure, there are convenience features you can gain by subscribing to Nest Aware, but personally, I can't stand subscriptions, so I have been using my doorbell this entire time without one, and I can say I have no complaints. I'm getting exactly what I want out of my Nest Doorbell, and you can too, while saving $50 if you pick one up today through Amazon or Walmart.