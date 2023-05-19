When it comes to setting up a smart home network, Google Home is one of the best platforms out there for the job. It's a straightforward system for linking up everything from smart cameras to TVs, letting you manage it all right from your smartphone with a simple app and Google Assistant.

Google's line of Nest Cam smart security cameras, and their Nest Thermostat, take full advantage of this simplicity by offering two different yet equally valuable smart upgrades to your home. Nest Cams deliver a new layer of protection with features like two-way chat, night vision, and 1080p recording, with indoor and outdoor cameras that let you keep a close eye on your home. Their affordable smart thermostat offers cost saving solutions to heating and cooling your home with intuitive ways to manage and schedule your HVAC system and optimize how efficiently it runs.

Both of which can save you a lot of money in the long run. However, the savings aren't just long term when you invest in Google's smart tech. A few of the Nest Cam options and the Nest Thermostat are on sale right now, giving you a chance to upgrade your home while catching a discount in the process.

Google Nest Cam with Floodlight

Looking to beef up security in the backyard or around your garage? The Google Nest Cam Floodlight is one of the best ways to do so. Built specifically for outdoor use, it's an all-inclusive smart security camera that adds multiple layers of protection once it's hooked up with the Google Home app.

Along with a camera that features 180° motion detection, a Full HD 1080p resolution, and night vision, it's rigged with a pair of bright LED floodlights that kick on when motion is detected. However, the beauty of this camera is that it knows the difference between humans, animals, and even cars, so it won't be going off at every random movement.

How the camera and floodlights function can be adjusted based on your needs, with settings like brightness levels and motion sensitivity fully customizable via the Google Home app. Based on how you set up the camera, you'll also receive notifications on movement captured, and can use the app to review the video feed at any time. You can go back a few hours to check out anything you may have missed, or even farther if you sign up for a Nest Aware subscription.

Similar to Google's other cameras, it also features two-way voice chat, so you can both see and talk with whoever's triggering the camera — whether it be the delivery guy or some other unsavory type snooping around your house.

Google Nest Cam Battery

If you're hoping to avoid having to run wiring through your house, the wireless version of Google's security camera, the Nest Cam Battery, is the way to go. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, the wireless Nest Cam offers much of what you'd find on the Nest Cam Floodlight.

It's capable of recording in Full HD 1080p with night vision and features the same two-way chat functionality that Google's other smart security tech uses. You'll also be able to live stream your video feed, as well as check back a few hours to see what's been missed.

The biggest difference, aside from not having floodlights on it, is that the wireless Nest Cam can run on battery or via a power plug. It's a bit more freedom in terms of accessibility and placement, letting you set up a security camera where you want without having to worry about an outlet being nearby.

Google Nest Cam Indoor

In terms of functionality, the Google Nest Cam Indoor is identical to the wireless version, however it requires a power plug to operate and is only rated for indoor use.

Live video streaming, 24/7 video recording, 1080p HDR video and night vision — it's all here and easily accessible thanks to the Google Home app. Just hook it up to your Wi-Fi and you've got the perfect little smart camera to keep an eye on your home while your away.

If you have pets, this is also a great way to keep an eye on them while you're at work or out for the day. It also features two-way chat, so you can quickly say hello to your furry friends or family members, or you can have a bit of fun and use it to scare them.

Google Nest Thermostat

Running a central heating or A/C system can quickly rack up energy bills, and one way of managing those costs is by adding a smart thermostat to your home. The Google Nest Thermostat offers a simple solution to those looking to smarten up on their energy expenditures.

Hooked up to Google Home, the Nest Thermostat monitors your A/C system and sends alerts of possible issues as well as reminders when things like filters need to be replaced. All of which go straight to your smartphone, so nothing slips through the cracks if you're just too busy to remember.

Plus, it not only lets you set up a schedule that will automatically adjust the temperature at specific times of the day, it'll also provide feedback on ways to help you save more money on your energy bill by suggesting changes to that schedule. This optimization of how you heat or cool your home can mean big savings throughout the year.

With the savings these deals offer, this is a great chance for those looking to get a solid set of security cameras, or update their old thermostat, for a good price. They're at their lowest prices in some time as well, which only adds to the value of what these nifty devices — and the Google smart home platform – have to offer.